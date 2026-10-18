Google releases Gemini desktop app for Windows

Google Brings Gemini to Windows Desktops Five Months After Mac Release

In a column for Archyde, an unnamed reviewer explores whether Google’s newly released Gemini desktop application for Windows is enough to justify canceling paid subscriptions for rival platforms like Claude and ChatGPT. The piece details how the author, accustomed to managing multiple AI tools for distinct tasks, tested the new standalone Windows client following its release.

Google originally made the Gemini desktop application available to Mac users back in April, leaving Windows users waiting roughly five months for a native client. That gap closed on September 10, 2026.

The new Windows application runs on Windows 10 and 11, including ARM-based architecture, and must be downloaded directly from Google’s website rather than the Microsoft Store. Once installed, the interface mirrors the web version, featuring existing chats and notebooks in a collapsible side panel, workspace features at the top, and settings at the bottom.

Interface Minimalism Versus Competitor Complexity

The core appeal of the Gemini app, according to the column, lies in its simplicity. While rival platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude have integrated multiple distinct tabs, specialized modes, and heavy coding environments into their desktop clients, Gemini keeps its workspace streamlined.

The Gemini app for Windows is available today globally for Windows 10 and 11.Learn more about how the Gemini app for Windows can make your work life easier in our blog: https://t.co/VMRRdK3roc — https://x.com/GeminiApp/status/2098081628459557267

The author notes that ChatGPT’s desktop app houses Chat, Work, and Codex in a single place, while Claude splits its interface between Chat and Code tabs—the latter of which requires Git for Windows upon initial setup.

System-Level Shortcuts and Missing Windows Features

A major draw for desktop AI users is the ability to summon the assistant globally via keyboard shortcuts.

Photo: ai-herald.com

Screen sharing, advanced global shortcuts, and dual-window launching remain exclusive to the Mac application. PCWorld also highlighted that while competitors like ChatGPT allow agents to take direct actions across desktop services or Slack, Gemini’s local file interactions on Windows are currently restricted compared to Mac capabilities.

On macOS, Gemini’s Task mode can sort local folders and convert files into Docs and Sheets. On Windows, however, the application’s file handling is largely confined to connected cloud apps rather than direct local directory manipulation. Google has indicated that native Windows parity features will arrive over time, though no concrete timeline has been provided.

Account Sign-In, Workspace Integration, and Personalization Controls

According to PCWorld’s review, the Windows client presents a basic interface containing only the LLM chatbot if users decline to sign in with a Google account. Signing in unlocks stored chats, dedicated tabs for images and video, and a stored library. Connecting a Workspace account permits access to a daily brief of important emails. The reviewer noted that while Google’s blog posts mentioned access to Spark—Google’s personalized AI agent—it did not appear as a feature or upsell, though the reviewer is not currently paying $100 per month for a Pro plan. Instead, the Settings menu directed the reviewer to “Scheduled Actions” to sample prompts like receiving a weekend recipe or a morning motivational quote.

Photo: pcworld.com

The Settings menu also houses a “Personal Intelligence” tab to toggle Gemini’s memory on or off, alongside an “Import memory to Gemini” tab that allows users to feed summaries from other LLMs into Gemini.

Additional Features and Architecture

The application is free, and paid plans apply across Gemini everywhere so that existing Pro subscriptions carry over without extra setup. In addition to the web-like interface, the app includes a Chat and Task toggle below the prompt box, where tasks land in the standard chat list without opening a separate window. The app also features multimodal input for sharing images, documents, and screen content, offline-capable features for basic functionality, and access to Gemini Advanced for users tied to Google One subscriptions.