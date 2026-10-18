Malaysia Haze Disrupted Routines and Livelihoods

When the Petronas Twin Towers vanish behind a thick blanket of smoke, locals rely on dark humor, renaming the capital’s landmark “KLCannotC,” Malaysiakini reported. But behind the social media jokes, a severe transboundary haze has disrupted family routines, stalled outdoor livelihoods, and pushed urban air quality to alarming levels across Malaysia.

The environmental crisis hit a stark peak on October 7, when IQAir live rankings placed Kuala Lumpur as the haziest city in the world with an Air Quality Index reading of 211, Newswav reported. This placed the city’s air quality in the “Very Unhealthy” category with readings exceeding 200, topping the global list as the #1 most polluted and haziest city that morning. Trailing behind in second and third place were Dhaka, Bangladesh, with a recorded AQI of 182, and Jakarta, Indonesia. Other regional cities also appeared on the live rankings, including Singapore at #5 with an AQI of 166, Ho Chi Minh City at #8, Hanoi at #9 in Vietnam, and Kuching at #11 with an AQI of 138. The Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System later recorded 37 areas with unhealthy readings, with Seremban hitting 186, Nilai reaching 183, and Port Dickson registering 174, Malaysiakini noted.

Daily Life and Family Routines Upended

For parents and children, the persistent smog means an abrupt retreat indoors. Nadiah Syahirah Abdul Hamid explained that her household had to restrict outdoor sports and park visits to protect her kids, The Star reported. She noted that shifting school operations and uncertain air conditions force working parents to scramble for alternative childcare or take unexpected leave.

The health risks and visibility drops have also forced larger public cancellations. The Youth and Sports Ministry announced the postponement of National Sports Day 2026 celebrations, which were scheduled for Bukit Jalil, Malaysiakini reported.

Traders and delivery riders face an acute financial squeeze between safeguarding their health and securing daily wages. Adam Irfan Luqman, a drinks stall operator in Desa Petaling, noted that his sales dropped because fewer customers ventured out into the hot, hazy weather, The Star reported. Similarly, p-hailing rider Raheem Azmi described how throat irritation and low visibility complicate his hours on the road, leaving him with a difficult choice between reducing hours or earning an income, The Star reported.

Economic Toll and Employer Guidelines

Financial analysts estimate that the prolonged transboundary haze costs Malaysia between RM20 million and RM50 million daily in economic disruptions, healthcare bills, and lost productivity, Malay Mail reported. Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng warned that the total monthly toll could balloon to between RM600 million and RM1.5 billion, heavily impacting tourism, aviation, agriculture, and retail footfall, Malay Mail reported.

Metric / Area Recorded Figure Source Context Kuala Lumpur Peak AQI 211 (Oct 7) IQAir live ranking, Newswav Highest API Reading (Seremban) 186 Environment Department, Malaysiakini Estimated Daily Economic Loss RM20m – RM50m Economic estimates, Malay Mail

In response to worsening conditions, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) urged companies to adjust work arrangements and protect vulnerable workers under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, The Edge Malaysia reported. MEF senior adviser Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman advised employers to monitor the air pollutant index, maintain ventilation systems, provide certified N95 respirators, and offer remote work where practicable, The Edge Malaysia reported. Exposure to polluted air may affect workers’ well-being, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities and employees with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, he stated.

Diplomatic Pressure and Accountability Debates

At the state level, the crisis has reignited political and diplomatic friction over transboundary fires. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that he personally contacted Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto regarding the alarming pollution levels, Malaysiakini reported. Relevant ministries remain in contact with regional counterparts to coordinate a response.

Photo: Malaysiakini

Concurrently, civil society groups are pushing for renewed legislative action. About 40 civil society representatives, led by Greenpeace Malaysia, revived discussions around cross-border accountability, recalling a 2019 proposal by the Pakatan Harapan administration to penalize Malaysian companies operating abroad that contribute to forest fires, Malaysiakini noted. That legislative effort was shelved in 2020 in favor of ASEAN-level cooperation.