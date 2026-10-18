Trump Unveils DC Golf Course Overhaul Amid Legal Battle

President Donald Trump announced plans Sunday to transform the historic East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., into a championship venue, setting a November 15 closure date for the course as a federal judge overseeing an environmental lawsuit demanded clarification from government attorneys.

The Bottom Line

The Plan: Trump announced on Truth Social that architect Tom Fazio will overhaul the 106-year-old public golf course into a championship venue capable of hosting major tournaments like the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

Trump announced on Truth Social that architect Tom Fazio will overhaul the 106-year-old public golf course into a championship venue capable of hosting major tournaments like the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup. The Timeline: Restoration work is slated to begin November 15, with the redesigned course expected to reopen approximately 15 months later.

Restoration work is slated to begin November 15, with the redesigned course expected to reopen approximately 15 months later. The Legal Clash: U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes ordered government attorneys to explain by 8 p.m. Sunday whether the administration still maintains the project is merely in preliminary stages, following the sudden chopping of more than 400 trees at the site.

Trump Unveils 15-Month Overhaul for Historic Public Links

President Trump rolled out new renovation plans for the iconic East Potomac Golf Course on Sunday, stating that the facility will shut down for a 15-month revamp beginning November 15. Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated that the Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Doug Burgum, is working alongside famed golf course architect Tom Fazio to overhaul the links located along the Potomac River near the National Mall.

🚨 TRUMP ANNOUNCES MAJOR OVERHAUL OF DC’S EAST POTOMAC GOLF COURSE — TARGETS WORLD-CLASS TOURNAMENTSPresident Donald Trump says the Interior Department, led by Secretary Doug Burgum, has developed a plan with renowned golf architect Tom Fazio to transform East Potomac Golf… — https://x.com/MDBayNews/status/2111822990102990914

The president described the current 106-year-old course as “old, broken, dilapidated” and pointed to falling, disease-infested trees and a deteriorating seawall as critical safety hazards. Trump stated that the redesigned layout will remain open to the public while meeting the “Highest Level of Golf.”

Trump claimed that the United States Golf Association, the PGA of America, and the PGA Tour have already been notified of the plans. The redesigned course is intended to host major events including the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup, according to the announcement.

Federal Judge Demands Answers Following Rapid Tree Removals

The announcement glossed over an ongoing legal battle concerning environmental and historic preservation at the federal park. Earlier this year, District Judge Ana Reyes ordered the Trump administration to give advance notice before cutting down more than 10 trees on the property. Late in the afternoon on the Friday before Columbus Day weekend, government officials filed notice regarding plans to cut “up to 529 trees.” By Saturday, approximately 430 trees had been chopped down, prompting Reyes to schedule an emergency hearing.

Hours after Trump published his Sunday renovation announcement, Judge Reyes took judicial notice of the social media post. She ordered the government to clarify by 8 p.m. Sunday whether it still stood by a court filing submitted two days prior. That Friday filing asserted that “at most” the president had given “preliminary thought” to rebuilding the course and that “there is no final agency action.” Furthermore, Reyes ordered two government attorneys to appear in person for an evidentiary hearing on Monday morning.

Photo: nypost.com

The Trump administration filed a motion Friday seeking to disqualify Reyes from the case, claiming her actions demonstrated “deep-seated and unequivocal antipathy” and “open hostility” toward the administration. The DC Preservation League and other plaintiffs originally filed suit in February to halt the government takeover of the golf course, arguing that the project violates environmental laws and would “irreparably destroy a priceless piece of American history.” Democracy Forward, the legal group representing the plaintiffs, stated that the course is a community jewel meant to be protected from “unlawful and harmful intrusion.”

Project Milestone Details Course Closure Date November 15 (slated start of Fazio design work) Projected Timeline Approximately 15 months to completion Trees Affected Over 400 trees removed ahead of court-ordered pause Target Tournaments U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup

Contrasting Visions for Hains Point

The dispute over East Potomac Golf Links highlights a sharp contrast between administration ambitions and community advocacy. While the administration contends the redevelopment will restore historic views of Washington and boost the regional economy, local advocates have raised concerns over public access. Previous iterations of renovation plans miffed Washington residents over the apparent removal of biking and running paths. Organizations such as the Washington Area Bicyclist Association have championed petitions to protect Hains Point, a park and wildlife hub at the tip of East Potomac Park.

Trump Shuttering Popular D.C. Golf Course For 15 Month Renovation

The latest artist rendering shared by Trump appeared to omit those recreational pathways. With the administration pushing forward its November 15 start date and the federal court demanding answers regarding official agency positions, the ultimate fate of the historic public links remains tied to Monday’s upcoming evidentiary hearings.