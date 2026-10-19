Luxury Yachts Spotted Near North Korea Highlight Elite Wealth Amid Nationwide Hunger

Satellite imagery gathered between July and mid-October reveals four large luxury vessels, ranging from 50 to 80 meters in length, operating near the coastal resort of Wonsan in North Korea, according to a BBC report. The largest of the ships, measuring roughly 80 meters long, features a 50-meter swimming pool and water slides, positioning it near a sprawling residential compound used by Kim Jong Un and his family.

The appearance of these high-end maritime assets highlights a stark contrast within the isolated nation. While the elite enjoy recreational access to newly developed coastal facilities, independent estimates and United Nations reports indicate that approximately 40 percent of North Korea’s population suffers from chronic malnourishment.

Satellite Observations and Fleet Movements

Analysis of orbital images taken over a three-month span identified four distinct watercraft measuring approximately 50, 55, 60, and 80 meters. The largest vessel was tracked moving toward the Kalma peninsula shortly after departing a shipyard in July, anchoring near extensive residential properties used by Kim Jong Un and his family. Smaller support boats were routinely spotted alongside the primary vessels, which experts suggest were utilized to ferry personnel, fuel, and supplies.

🇰🇵W czasie, gdy około 40% mieszkańców Korei Północnej głoduje, północnokoreański dyktator Kim Jong-un wypoczywa na jachcie z 50-metrowym basenem i zjeżdżalniami wodnymi.@BBC publikuje zdjęcia satelitarne, twierdząc, że 80-metrowy jacht od lipca do połowy października znajdował… pic.twitter.com/DH4X5nOqXt — https://x.com/WarNewsPL1/status/2111816432103100454

While Pyongyang maintains strict secrecy regarding the ownership of the fleet, former officials, defectors, and regional analysts emphasize that operating vessels of this scale without direct clearance from the highest levels of the regime is practically impossible. The movements of the large craft frequently coincided with periods when Kim Jong Un was absent from public view, though satellite data cannot independently confirm whether he was physically on board.

Archival records show that similar large vessels were stationed in the Wonsan area as early as 2002 during the rule of Kim Jong Il.

Resorts for the Elite Amid Nationwide Scarcity

The Wonsan region holds deep personal significance for the ruling family, serving as a childhood retreat for Kim Jong Un according to intelligence briefings and biographical accounts. In July 2025, the regime inaugurated the large Wonsan Kalma coastal tourism zone. State media touted the development as featuring hotels, restaurants, athletic facilities, and a water park designed to accommodate up to 20,000 visitors.

Despite these state-promoted leisure investments, ordinary citizens face severe restrictions on domestic travel, which requires official permits, making extended vacations rare. The United Nations continues to document systemic human rights violations, forced labor, and critical food shortages across the country.

While official valuations for the newly spotted vessels have not been disclosed, maritime experts estimate that comparable custom mega-yachts typically range from tens of millions of dollars to upwards of $100 million. By comparison, a smaller 29-meter vessel belonging to Kim Jong Un was previously valued at roughly $7 million.