Bills Hold Off Raiders 33-30 As Josh Allen Ties Franchise Record

Josh Allen threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns on October 18, 2026, helping the Buffalo Bills survive a fierce late comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 33-30 at Allegiant Stadium and improve their record to 5-1 before heading into their bye week.

The Buffalo Bills knew they were in for a dogfight in the desert, but they nearly let a comfortable cushion slip entirely through their fingers. Trailing by ten points in the second half, the Las Vegas Raiders clawed their way back to level the score at 23-23 in the fourth quarter before a frantic final stretch settled the outcome. Buffalo’s win lifts the team to 5-1 and keeps them firmly atop the AFC East standings as the Bills head into their bye week.

Josh Allen Joins Franchise History and Combines with Keon Coleman

Josh Allen orchestrated the Buffalo offense with characteristic poise, completing 23 of 33 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns while absorbing heavy hits from the Raiders’ defense. With his 12-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in the third quarter—executed via a scrambling, shot put-style pass while evading pressure—Allen tied Jim Kelly for the most touchdown passes in Bills history.

Allen admitted to a straightforward thought process during the closing sequence: Hopefully no one intercepts this ball, Allen said after the game. Reflecting on the team’s standing and the upcoming break, the quarterback added, We’re playing good football. A lot of things to improve on. We’ll watch this one, clean it up, enjoy our bye week and then we’ve got to find a way to go continue to win games.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

Running back James Cook also spearheaded the ground game with 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

During the opening half at Allegiant Stadium, Buffalo’s offensive rhythm was tested early when the team had to call two timeouts within the first few minutes of the game. Facing unexpected defensive adjustments from Las Vegas, the visitors regrouped, relying on balanced play-calling that kept the chains moving despite facing a defense that bottled up rushing lanes. James Cook averaged roughly four yards per carry during the contest.

Kirk Cousins and the Raiders Fall Short After a Valiant Comeback

For the Raiders, the defeat marks a bitter continuation of a downward slide after a promising 3-0 start to the season. Las Vegas fell to 3-3, dropping its third consecutive game despite an inspiring offensive effort that piled up 378 total yards against a shaky Buffalo defense.

Photo: NFL.com

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, orchestrating a passing attack that featured Michael Mayer. Wide receiver Tre Tucker added explosive plays downfield, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Cousins that featured a diving finish into the end zone, followed by another score late in the fourth quarter to pull the hosts within three points at 33-30.

Earlier in the game, Las Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty fought through traffic to punch in a one-yard touchdown rush late in the first quarter, giving the home side a temporary lead.

Special Teams and Penalties Shape a High-Stakes Afternoon

Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass proved instrumental in the victory, converting all of his field goal attempts—including a 44-yard kick and a 38-yard field goal in the second half—to account for 15 points. Bass has now made 18 consecutive field goal tries dating back to 2024, earning back the trust of supporters after missing the entire 2025 campaign with a pelvic injury.

"Josh Allen is 100% the league MVP!" – ESPN reacts to Bills hold off Raiders 33-30, improve to 5-1

The contest also saw discipline issues flare up in the first half when Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting toward Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, dealing a blow to an already strained Buffalo secondary. Despite the penalty and defensive lapses that allowed the Raiders to convert 7 of 12 third-down attempts, the Bills managed to salt away the victory when Las Vegas failed to recover an onside kick in the final seconds, allowing Buffalo to run out the clock.