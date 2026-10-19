Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns post NFL Week 6 results

Week 6 of the NFL season brought upsets as Super Bowl favorites the Los Angeles Rams suffered a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, plunging to the bottom of their division, while the Cleveland Browns climbed to the top of the AFC North following a victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Rams Stumble Against Cardinals in Division Low

A 19-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals dropped the Rams to a dismal 4-2 record, leaving them sitting in last place in their division.

Compounding the chaos, newly acquired kicker Blake Grupe went down with an immediate injury during the game. That forced punter Ethan Evans to handle extra-point duties following a late Rams touchdown. Although Evans converted, a late defensive breakdown allowed Arizona to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here is why that matters: the discussion in Los Angeles has completely shifted. No one is debating a Lombardi Trophy run right now. The immediate priority is simply figuring out how to salvage a spiraling season.

Browns Climb to the Top of the AFC North

While Los Angeles floundered, Cleveland authored a remarkably gritty chapter. The Cleveland Browns secured a 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens despite generating a meager 107 yards of offense through the first three quarters. Quarterback Deshaun Watson finally sparked the offense late, connecting with Jerry Jeudy for a 33-yard gain before Andre Szmyt drilled a 37-yard field goal with the game’s final play.

The win elevated the Browns to a 4-2 record, locking them in a tie with Baltimore at the summit of the AFC North. It marks the deepest point in a season that Cleveland has occupied the division’s top tier since 2014. It was far from pretty, but the underdog status has temporarily vanished as the Browns assert themselves at the conference level.

Team Week 6 Result Record Division Standing Los Angeles Rams Lost to Arizona Cardinals (16-19) 4-2 Last Cleveland Browns Won against Baltimore Ravens (13-10) 4-2 Co-Leader (AFC North) Kansas City Chiefs Won against Los Angeles Chargers (22-6) 5-0 Leader Los Angeles Chargers Lost to Kansas City Chiefs (6-22) 0-6 Last (AFC West)

Chargers Match Historic Misery as Chiefs Roll On

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Los Angeles Chargers endured another nightmare afternoon. A 22-6 defeat to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs dropped the Chargers to an abysmal 0-6 start. Only twice before in franchise history, in 1975 and 2000, has the team suffered six consecutive opening losses.

Quarterback Justin Herbert found himself sharing deeply undesirable historical company. Herbert became only the second quarterback over the past thirty years to open a 0-6 campaign while absorbing at least 15 sacks and committing 10 or more turnovers, matching a grim precedent set by Eli Manning in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kansas City marched serenely onward. Bolstered by a stifling defense that shut out the Chargers from the end zone, the Chiefs secured a 5-0 start for just the sixth time in franchise history, joining elite club cohorts from 2003, 2013, 2017, 2018, and 2024.

Wild Finishes Across the League

Elsewhere on a chaotic Sunday, the New York Giants nearly completed a miraculous comeback against the New Orleans Saints. In New York hat die Stunde von rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy geschlagen. True to form, McCarthy immediately threw an interception, mirroring his struggles in Minnesota. Yet he rallied fiercely, mounting a blistering 250-yard surge across eleven minutes to pull the Giants within striking distance before falling 34-27.

Browns vs. Rams Postgame Recap | Cleveland Browns

In Indianapolis, the Tennessee Titans claimed their breakthrough first victory of the campaign by defeating the Colts 26-20. The Titans’ defense carried the weight, intercepting Colts quarterback Daniel Jones twice and forcing a crucial fumble to seal the outcome.

Up north, the Buffalo Bills survived a late scare from the Las Vegas Raiders to win 33-30. Josh Allen amassed 255 passing yards and two touchdowns, matching franchise legend Jim Kelly with his 258th career touchdown pass. The victory lifted Buffalo to 5-1, keeping the pressure high on every contender across the AFC landscape as the season crosses its threshold toward the winter stretch.