Too Hot to Handle” Star Laura Sophie: Husband Released From Prison After Five Years

German reality television personality Laura Sophie Gehrke, known as “Lorra Sophie” from the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle: Germany, has been reunited with her husband, Joshua Stewart, following his release from a prison in the US state of Washington after five years and two months behind bars.

What You Need to Know About the Release

Joshua Stewart was released from custody in October 2026 after serving a sentence for a drug offense involving a fatal overdose.

The couple first connected online via WriteAPrisoner.com in late 2023, married in a 90-minute prison ceremony in June 2024, and have now begun their first period of living together outside prison walls.

A Prison Romance Born Online

Gehrke’s relationship with Stewart drew public attention starting in 2024. Heute reported that the reality star discovered the US-based platform WriteAPrisoner.com in late 2023 while living in Dubai after her appearance on Netflix. Bild added that she selected Stewart’s profile because she liked the poetry he wrote. Following an initial exchange of letters and telephone calls, Gehrke flew to the United States to visit him in person. Just two months after their initial contact, Stewart proposed over the phone.

The couple married on June 5, 2024, during a 90-minute ceremony inside a prison in the state of Washington, with another inmate serving as the best man. Promiflash noted that Stewart was the youngest person sentenced in Washington state under a controlled substance homicide statute after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a 17-year-oid girl who subsequently died of an overdose when he was 18 years old.

Transition to Life Outside Gefängnismauern

Throughout their relationship, the couple maintained contact through letters, scheduled phone calls, and strictly regulated prison visits spanning nearly three years. Two years and nine months of their relationship were shaped by walls, bars, and countless miles of distance. In a moving post, Laura looked back on their shared time, speaking of many tears, sleepless nights, and challenges that tested their love.

Photo: Promiflash

Our day has come, Gehrke wrote in her social media post, adding, After 5 years & 2 months that Joshua had to spend in prison and 2 years & 9 months in which we could only live our relationship behind walls, bars and countless miles away, a new chapter is finally beginning for us. She described the end of a period defined by separation and controlled visits, celebrating that they can now spend their everyday life together without prison rules and routines dictating their time, with no more goodbyes, no more waiting for the next call, and no more longing for a hug that has to wait, concluding, We are free, together.

Milestone Date / Timeline Location / Context Initial Contact Late 2023 WriteAPrisoner.com platform Proposal February 2024 Conducted via telephone Prison Wedding June 5, 2024 Prison in Washington state Release Date October 2026 Washington state facility

Public Response and Future Outlook

The relationship has faced skepticism and public criticism since it became public knowledge in 2024. Bild noted that Stewart has learned German to communicate with Gehrke’s family and has adopted her surname.

Photo: BILD