Bus Passengers in England Playing Loud Music Could Face £100 Fines

Bus passengers in England playing loud music face up to £100 fines under new government guidance issued to local authorities. Meanwhile, Singapore has enacted similar rules carrying penalties of up to S$500.

Antisocial behaviour on public transport is drawing strict new penalties across international transit networks. In England, local authorities have received new guidance on powers to help them crackdown on loud music, vaping, and littering on bus services.

We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, via BBC

New Fines and Enforcement Limits on English Buses

Under the guidance published by the Department for Transport, individuals who commit offences like playing loud music on buses can face fixed penalties of up to £100. Local authorities gained the power to set their own bus rules earlier this year, though these measures require sign-off from the Transport Secretary. To ensure smooth operations, bus drivers will not handle enforcement; instead, authorised personnel including transport safety officers and the police will manage incidents.

Heidi Alexander, the Transport Secretary, pointed out that routine annoyances heavily affect everyday commuting, noting her frustration when a selfish few ruin the ride for everyone else through habits like vaping, dropping litter, or playing loud music. She added that even small changes in behaviour can make a massive difference to people’s experience on public transport. Individuals who ignore requests to halt such actions face ejection from a train or financial penalties reaching £1,000 under current legal mechanisms.

Singapore Expands Strict Public Transport Rules to Buses

While England targets bus disruptions with £100 fines, Singapore has implemented an even broader regulatory framework. Commuters who play music loudly, put their feet on seats, litter, eat, or drink on buses face fines up to S$500 ($390). According to announcements regarding the city-state’s public transit rules, these regulations align passenger conduct expectations across transport modes.

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Singapore maintains a tiered penalty structure. While minor everyday nuisances incur penalties peaking at S$500, graver violations—such as creating hazards or obstructions at bus terminals and interchanges, or defiling any section of a bus or interchange—can attract fines as high as $5,000. Administrative notices may be served to passengers suspected of breaking the rules by designated personnel from the four public bus operators, including staff stationed at bus interchanges and ticket inspectors.

Union and Political Reactions to the UK Crackdown

Transport unions and political opposition figures have raised questions regarding the adequacy and enforcement of the new UK rules. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham stated that the proposed penalties are not going to deal with the issues facing workers, and that their members are demanding and deserve protections at work that these proposals do not address.

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Critics also questioned the practical execution of the rules. Michael Solomon Williams from the Campaign for Better Transport noted that antisocial behaviour could be a real deterrent to people using public transport, especially those with different accessibility needs, while also questioning how the new measures will be enforced. Opposition Shadow Transport Secretary Richard Holden accused the administration of hypocrisy, pointing out that ministers had spearheaded efforts against transit antisocial behaviour last summer only to finally realize that commuters hate being subjected to pounding techno or blaring hip hop on crowded trains and buses. Olly Glover, the Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson, insisted that the government must fund enforcement officers, arguing that without them the regulations will be useless, and maintained that a £1,000 penalty is essential to properly penalise repeat offenders and clearly signal that this conduct is unacceptable.

“A Demographic Issue Of People Not From The West” | TFL Crackdown On Playing Loud Music On Transport

Research published by Transport Focus in June showed personal safety and security was now fundamental to passengers’ confidence in the railway. Alex Campbell, who serves as Transport Focus’s director of policy and insight, highlighted that four out of ten commuters report feeling unsafe during their journeys due to antisocial behaviour, while observing that curbing disruptive actions like vaping and playing loud music can enhance the commuter experience and draw more riders to public transit.