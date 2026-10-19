Vietnam National Assembly opens second session on legislative agenda

The second session of the 16th National Assembly opened, launching a broad legislative agenda that includes revised laws on property auctions, legal practices, and adoption. National Assembly delegations also focused group discussions on penal code amendments and the organization of criminal investigative bodies.

Legal Revisions and Legislative Review

During the opening day proceedings, the Minister of Justice presented three major legislative proposals on behalf of the Prime Minister. These included amendments to the Property Auction Law, the Law on Lawyers, and the Adoption Law.

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The Chairman of the Committee on Economy and Finance of the National Assembly delivered the review report for the revised Property Auction Law. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee on Law and Justice of the National Assembly presented evaluation reports covering the proposed changes to both the Law on Lawyers and the Adoption Law. Following these presentations, lawmakers broke into delegation groups to debate the specifics of each draft bill.

Infrastructure, Budget, and Regional Cooperation

Parliamentary work extended beyond judicial reforms to cover national infrastructure and economic planning. The morning agenda also featured discussions on foreign affairs, justice, and transport infrastructure initiatives. Lawmakers debated the socioeconomic development plan, the state budget performance for the 2026–2027 period, the final state budget accounts for 2025, and the implementation of Resolution No. 66 concerning the Ho Chi Minh Highway project.

Economic ties also featured in wider discussions alongside the legislative schedule. Digital transformation and innovation remain key economic drivers, highlighted by recent collaborative events between Vietnam and France, such as the France-Vietnam Forward 2026 conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

Legislative Focus Responsible Committee Key Discussion Topic Property Auction Law (Amended) Committee on Economy and Finance Not specified Law on Lawyers (Amended) Committee on Law and Justice Not specified Adoption Law (Amended) Committee on Law and Justice Not specified Criminal Code & Investigative Bodies National Assembly Delegations Not specified

Afternoon Debates on Penal Reform

The afternoon session shifted the assembly’s focus toward criminal justice and state security. Lawmakers convened in their respective delegations to review proposed amendments to the Penal Code. Discussions also addressed a draft resolution regarding the implementation of those penal modifications alongside a revised Law on the Organization of Criminal Investigative Bodies.

Photo: vietnam.vn