Inde Navarrette Talks SNL Hosting And Marvel Stunt Training

Inde Navarrette balanced a packed weekend between the Academy Museum Gala and the Newport Beach Film Festival, where she discussed stepping into the MCU’s X-Men film as Rogue, prepping for stunt training, and preparing to host the Saturday Night Live Halloween episode.

The star of the series Obsession spent the October 18–19, 2026 weekend moving between major industry events in Southern California. After attending the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, she traveled to the Newport Beach Film Festival on Sunday. The festival runs through Thursday in Newport Beach, and Navarrette was celebrated there as one of Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch during the event’s Honor Brunch.

Meeting Hollywood Icons at the Academy Museum Gala

Walking the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala proved to be a starstruck experience for the rising actress. Surrounded by lifelong influences, she described feeling entirely overwhelmed by the room.

Inde Navarrette is set to make her SNL hosting debut on October 31.With musical guest Gracie Abrams. pic.twitter.com/pVgttmVBmq — https://x.com/filmupdates/status/2097733019620773898

I mean, you’re just overwhelmed and kind of drowning in everybody that you have looked up to, possibly ever, and it’s just so lovely meeting people and the reception that ‘Obsession’ has been getting… I’m just so honored to go and be with the members of the Academy and just get an inside scoop on what that magnificent world is like. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Variety

Among the attendees she was most eager to encounter were veteran actresses Jessica Lange and Pamela Anderson. Following her conversations with them, Navarrette offered high praise for their careers and public presence.

I spoke to Jessica Lange, who is an icon. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Variety

She added specific admiration for Pamela Anderson’s demeanor and artistic approach.

[And] the way that Pamela carries herself with such grace and honesty and just pure creativity and love is just exactly who I want to be. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Variety

Preparing to Host Saturday Night Live

Following her festival appearances, Navarrette turns her attention to live television. She is scheduled to host the Saturday Night Live Halloween episode airing on October 31, 2026, alongside musical guest Gracie Abrams. Reflecting on landing the gig on the NBC sketch comedy series, she admitted to feeling a sense of disbelief.

I literally feel like I snuck in. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Bleeding Cool News

While keeping specific sketches under wraps, she expressed enthusiasm about collaborating directly with the show’s writing staff to craft surprises for the audience.

I’m super excited to keep everything under wraps because I really truly want to make this super fun for the audience. And what I love is when I don’t know anything. So I’m really excited to be working with the writers. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Bleeding Cool News

Reports indicate that comedian and pop culture influencer Druski, also known as Drew Desbordes, is slated to follow Navarrette as host for the November 7 show, though that booking has not yet received official network confirmation.

Stepping Into the MCU as Rogue for X-Men

Beyond her sketch comedy debut, Navarrette is preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Rogue in the forthcoming X-Men film. Though she has not spoken directly with Anna Paquin, who previously played the character, she feels a personal connection to the franchise’s cinematic history that dates back to her youth.

Photo: Variety

the correspondence started when I was younger, when I really fell in love with the ‘X-Men’ movies in the first place. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Variety

As part of her preparation for the superhero role, physical stunt training has provided an unexpected personal benefit. Describing herself humorously as the laziest person, she welcomed the rigorous physical demands of the job.

I’ve always wanted to take part in that sort of a thing. Inde Navarrette, actor, via Variety

She added that the upcoming choreography serves as a good excuse to get herself in the gym and move her body.