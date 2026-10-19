Brunswick County Candidates Address Education and Growth at Forum

Brunswick County residents packed the Cedar Grove Community Building on a Sunday afternoon to question candidates running for federal, state, and local office as the election approaches. Voters pressed contenders on pressing local issues, including public education, healthcare access, persistent chemical contamination in the water supply, and rapid local development.

Among those present at the forum in Supply were Kimberly Hardy and Maad Abu-Ghazalah, both campaigning for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, the incumbent, received an invitation but did not attend the event. Alongside the congressional candidates, individuals running for the Brunswick County Board of Education, the County Commission, and the state legislature took questions from the public.

Public Education and Teacher Retention

Education dominated early discussions as candidates offered strategies for keeping students and teachers within Brunswick County Schools. Brian Rupp, a Democratic candidate for the school board’s District 5 seat, argued that identifying and scaling successful programs across the district would improve overall academic outcomes.

“If we can figure out where we succeed and why we are succeeding, we can replicate that throughout our entire community,” Rupp said.

Steve Gainey likewise stressed the importance of expanding proven programs. Meanwhile, Sue Duncan, a Democratic candidate for the school board’s District 3 seat, focused on faculty investment and curriculum enhancement.

“When you have subject-area masters in your high school, you see the whole education area come up,” Duncan said.

Paige Morgan, a Republican candidate for the same District 3 seat, urged administrators to establish better communication channels with teachers, school leaders, and families to understand why students leave the district.

“Kids are leaving, parents are leaving, parents are upset, but why? Did anyone talk to them to ask why they left Brunswick County Schools? How can we fix that?” Morgan said.

Healthcare Access and Regional Growth

Candidates also tied educational strength to regional economic development and healthcare access. Dennis Breen, a Democratic candidate for North Carolina House District 17, noted that robust public schools are essential for drawing new residents to the region.

“If we are going to attract more people here, we are going to need these schools,” Breen said.

Rick Combes and Scott Nasiff also addressed the overlap between education and healthcare infrastructure. Nasiff, a Democratic candidate for North Carolina House District 19, proposed bolstering transportation networks to help residents reach medical appointments.

“To get people to health care places, we can do rideshare programs. We can invest in programs with the state where vans can take people to doctors and such,” Nasiff said.

PFAS Accountability in the Cape Fear River

Environmental concerns took center stage when candidates discussed PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear River. Both congressional contenders demanded accountability from DuPont and Chemours regarding so-called forever chemicals.

Hardy argued that residents who suffered harm from PFAS should not carry the financial burden of medical treatments.

“Anybody who has been harmed by PFAS, their medical bills should be paid for now and in perpetuity,” Hardy said.

Abu-Ghazalah called for punitive measures against corporate entities involved in illegal environmental actions.

“They should go to jail, and that goes for corporations. They did something illegal,” Abu-Ghazalah said.

Zoning Authority and Development Pressures

Rapid population growth and overdevelopment sparked sharp debate among local candidates, with several calling for stricter zoning authority and a pause on new construction. Brunswick County Commissioner Randy Thompson warned that existing development pressures could intensify without increased regulatory control.

“We are at a critical state with overdevelopment. If we don’t get assistance to get control of the zoning, things might be bad, but they will get worse,” Thompson said.

Gary Woods, running for the county commission, advocated for a moratorium on new growth until the county gains broader authority over development. Commissioner candidate Sarah Singer echoed the call for a moratorium and urged the adoption of an updated Unified Development Ordinance governing land use.

“We very much need an updated UDO that doesn’t just bring us up to now,” Singer said. “We need a moratorium. I have gotten pushback that we can’t do that, but I don’t believe that.”

Patti Hewett, another candidate for the commission, expressed caution, stating that a moratorium could negatively impact local builders, though she acknowledged that fast-paced construction remains a significant issue.

“It’s the fast-track builders that are hurting us,” Hewett said.

Tuesday marks the deadline for North Carolina voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot.