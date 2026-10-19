Quartu Sensorial Festival Launches in Quartu Sant’Elena

The “Quartu Sensorial: Art and Flavors” festival officially launched on Friday, running through November 4. Organized by the Iknusa Association, the multi-week cultural initiative delivers an interactive program spanning literature, archaeology, landscape, music, craftsmanship, and local gastronomy across Quartu Sant’Elena.

Festival Itinerary and Cultural Highlights

Running through November 4, the festival features hands-on workshops, historical site tours, and traditional culinary masterclasses.

Key maritime and historical locations include the Capitana marina, the ancient tuna fishery, and World War II fortifications.

Public sessions cover traditional regional products such as pastissus pastries, malloreddus pasta, and Su moddizzosu bread.

Exploring Sardinian Heritage and Traditional Craftsmanship

The festival aims to connect residents and visitors directly with Sardinian traditions through immersive site visits and workshops. According to unionesarda.it, the schedule highlights the territory’s deep maritime roots, organizing dedicated sessions around the Capitana marina, local WWII bunkers, and the ancient tuna fishery. Participants can also explore coastline trails, study ancient legends, and learn historic sailor knot techniques.

Craftsmanship forms a core pillar of the October and November schedule. The “Intrecci di mare” program focuses on traditional reed weaving, while the “Filigree, traditional gold and silver” sessions introduce the public to foundational goldsmithing techniques. These classes emphasize the direct connection between historic filigree artistry and traditional Sardinian ceremonial dress.

Gastronomy, Music, and Literary Events

Food culture and agricultural traditions take center stage through specialized culinary workshops. Participants can learn traditional recipes and preparation techniques for regional staples, including pastissus pastries, malloreddus pasta, and Su moddizzosu bread. A dedicated session titled “Vineyard Autumn Workshop: From Grape to Wine” guides attendees through the complete winemaking cycle, from grape harvesting to finished vintage.

Literary programming intersects with local food heritage in an event dedicated to the volume Grazie Deledda e il cibo.

Event / Workshop Scheduled Focus Location Pastissus Workshop Traditional Greek-derived pastry techniques Su Meriagu Carlo Faldi Battery Tour Historical military architecture exploration Is Mortorius Sardinian Dance Workshop Traditional movement and performance Sadom Farla

Upcoming Schedule and Practical Access

Musical performances and dance traditions complement the academic and culinary offerings. The “Città di Quarto 1928” association hosts regional dance workshops, while the Cuncordia a Launeddas ensemble performs a concert at the cemetery of the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Flumini.

As unionesarda.it reported, upcoming events include a pastissus workshop scheduled for Tuesday at 3:00 PM in Su Meriagu, followed by a guided tour of the Carlo Faldi battery in Is Mortorius on Thursday at 3:00 PM. The festival itinerary continues on Friday, October 23, with a tour stop at Cala Regina beach, alongside an evening Sardinian dance workshop at 8:30 PM in Sadom Farla. The extensive cultural program concludes with “Mani nella terra,” a hands-on gardening experience exploring seasonal vegetables and local agricultural biodiversity.