North Korea Tests New High-Speed AI-Powered Precision Torpedo System

North Korea announced the test-firing of a new high-speed, precision-guided torpedo system designated “Jam-2.0,” incorporating artificial intelligence technology for target acquisition and guidance. The test, conducted on October 15, 2026, aimed to validate upgraded propulsion efficiency and rocket motor performance following 180 previous trials over five years.

Unpacking the Test Mechanics and Technical Ambitions

According to reports from Yonhap News Agency, the test took place on October 15, executed jointly by the National Academy of Defence Science, the Missile Administration, and the Undersea Weapon Research Bureau. State media indicated that the trial verified the technical modernization of the system, highlighting enhanced propulsion efficiency and the integration of a rocket propulsion system.

🇰🇵 North Korea tests Zam-2.0 AI-guided torpedo systemNorth Korea has conducted a test launch of Zam-2.0, a new-type high-precision, AI-enabled, submarine-launched guided torpedo weapon system, according to KCNA. pic.twitter.com/PAIoMiGC9x — https://x.com/SputnikInt/status/2111254742668296274

Defense analysts examining the disclosures point toward an “supercavitating torpedo” design concept. By generating a gaseous envelope around the forward section of the weapon, such systems drastically reduce hydrodynamic drag to achieve speeds unattainable by conventional sub-surface munitions. However, marrying extreme velocity with autonomous onboard guidance has historically presented severe engineering barriers due to acoustic cavitation noise and internal sensor interference. The explicit mention of artificial intelligence targeting integration reflects an attempt to clear these control-system hurdles.

Strategic Context Within Naval Modernization

The sub-surface weapons test arrives on the heels of broader maritime posture shifts by Pyongyang. Earlier in the operational window, state outlets publicized the construction of a tactical nuclear attack submarine, alongside strategic cruise missile tests conducted from vertical launch tubes and torpedo tubes on the East Sea. The creation of the dedicated Undersea Weapon Research Bureau underscores an institutional pivot toward multi-layered underwater strike capabilities, complementing existing submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and strategic cruise missile (SLCM) assets.

Meanwhile, Shin Jong-wou, secretary-general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum, observed that these developmental steps run parallel to expanding submarine fleet capacities intended to narrow capability gaps in regional waters.

Asset / Program Estimated Class / Type Observed Activity Jam-2.0 High-speed AI-guided Torpedo Underwater test firing (Oct 15, 2026) Kim Kun-ok Hero 3,000t-class Tactical Nuclear Submarine Strategic cruise missile tests (Oct 14, 2026) Surface Fleet Additions 5,000t-class Destroyers (Choe Hyon / Kang Kon) Active fleet commissioning (West/East Sea Fleets)

Information Gaps and Broadcast Discrepancies

A notable tactical detail missing from the official state broadcasts involves the exact launch platform used during the October 15 test. The precise mechanics of whether the torpedo was deployed from a surface craft, a shore installation, or an submerged submarine hull remained undisclosed.

Photo: yna.co.kr

Furthermore, distribution of the test results revealed internal communication stratification. While international wire services and external-facing platforms like the Korean Central News Agency published the technical milestone, domestic channels intended for internal audiences—such as the Rodong Sinmun newspaper—omitted specific references to the test. This selective reporting structure highlights how distinct defense developments are packaged for external deterrence messaging versus internal political consumption.

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