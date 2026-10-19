Don Bradman Cricket Jr Announced as Casual Arcade Alternative

Tru Blu Games has announced Don Bradman Cricket Jr for PC, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo eShop, entering a genre that Big Ant Studios has dominated for over a decade. The game features chunky, arcade-style visuals and a casual approach, standing apart from traditional simulation titles.

The Bottom Line

Tru Blu Games has announced Don Bradman Cricket Jr for PC and major consoles with no official release date yet given, though the publisher says it is coming soon.

The title features chunky, cartoon-style visuals reminiscent of Roblox and relies on unlicensed tournaments, a challenge mode, and two-player split-screen support.

Australia’s legendary batsman Don Bradman appears as an unlockable character, alongside a minigame recreating his famous training exercise of hitting a golf ball into a water tank with a cricket stump.

Stepping Out of the Simulation Crease

With Big Ant Studios holding a long-running monopoly on the cricket videogame genre for more than ten years, fans have frequently sought alternative competition. As noted by ign.com, Tru Blu Games is stepping into that space with an arcade-style pivot.

The visual presentation leans heavily into chunky, cartoon aesthetics that resemble Roblox, steering far away from the photorealistic simulation style typical of modern sports titles. Mezha.net reported that the aesthetic positions the project as a casual take on the sport, supported by a challenge mode and local two-player split-screen.

Eight Years After Big Bash Boom

This arcade direction is not entirely new to the market. Big Ant Studios previously attempted a similar family-friendly approach back in 2018 with Big Bash Boom. That release featured super-deformed versions of licensed Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League squads, complete with pyrotechnics and Fortnite-inspired celebrations.

IGN’s review of that 2018 release described it as “a fun, flashy, family-friendly cricket game that’s a bit too light on features to make it a must buy.” While Big Bash Boom remained a one-off experiment as Big Ant returned to its simulation roots every two years, Don Bradman Cricket Jr arrives eight years later with a different licensing profile.

Unlicensed Rosters and Unlockable Legends

Unlike its predecessor, Don Bradman Cricket Jr lacks official team or player licenses entirely. The sole exception is Australia’s greatest batsman, who serves as an unlockable character.

Completing specific in-game challenges allows players to add Don Bradman directly to an otherwise generic Australian team. This unlock also grants access to a bonus minigame that recreates his historical training routine of hitting a golf ball against a water tank using a cricket stump.

Game Title Release Year Licensing Status Key Arcade Feature Big Bash Boom 2018 Licensed BBL and WBBL Squads Pyrotechnics and celebratory dances Don Bradman Cricket Jr Upcoming Unlicensed Teams (Bradman unlockable) Challenge mode and split-screen

Unclear Gameplay Mechanics and Upcoming Launch

Beyond the feature set—which includes unlicensed tournaments, a challenge mode, and split-screen support—specific details regarding the core mechanics remain scarce. Developers have promised that the batting experience will ensure “no two shots are ever truly the same,” according to mezha.net. However, the initial announcement trailer appeared to feature repeated footage of the same pull shot through mid-wicket.

Tru Blu Games has not yet confirmed an exact release date for the multi-platform title, maintaining only that the game is coming soon.