MJF Mocks Will Ospreay and Ilja Dragunov After AEW WrestleDream

Maxwell Jacob Friedman targeted AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, newcomer Ilja Dragunov, and veteran Chris Jericho on social media following AEW WrestleDream on October 17, 2026. Despite missing the pay-per-view event, the former champion dismissed Ospreay’s title defense in the Clockwork Carnage match and mocked Dragunov’s orchestral debut.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Title Picture Volatility: Will Ospreay retaining the AEW World Championship through an eight-man Clockwork Carnage match sets up immediate challenger dynamics.

Roster Valuation: Ilja Dragunov arriving as a new signing directly shifts television positioning and immediate main-event depth charts.

The Social Media Outburst Following WrestleDream

WrestleDream delivered a massive card anchored by Will Ospreay defending his title in a grueling eight-man Clockwork Carnage match. Ospreay retained the gold after securing the deciding fall against Adam Copeland with seconds remaining, finishing the bout with three points despite taking prior falls and submissions, ringsidenews.com reported. Rather than acknowledging the grueling nature of the multi-man defense, MJF posted a sarcastic review on social media.

MJF Trashes Will Ospreay and Ilja Dragunov While Mocking AEW WrestleDream 2026 https://t.co/Tw9Anu8xLE pic.twitter.com/asVzpeTUJN — https://x.com/ringsidenews_/status/2111859865433862267

The remarks set an aggressive tone for his appraisal of the entire event card.

Targeting the Debut of Ilja Dragunov

The event also marked the official arrival of former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov. Weeks of atmospheric vignettes featuring an orchestra conductor culminated in Renee Paquette introducing Dragunov live on air, though he did not cut a promo or take a physical bump, ringsidenews.com noted. Tony Khan subsequently confirmed that Dragunov is officially All Elite.

Photo: wrestlingheadlines.com

MJF quickly seized on the theatrical presentation for his critique. “Russian/german loser debuts by pretending he’s a ‘composer’…cool,” he posted. Dragunov is already slated for his first in-ring appearance on the October 21 episode of Dynamite, bringing immediate pressure to his new roster placement.

Weighing In on Nick Wayne and Chris Jericho

To conclude his social media recap, MJF referenced another major developmental result from the pay-per-view circuit. He drew attention back to Nick Wayne’s ongoing rivalry with veteran Chris Jericho. “Nick Wayne beat Jericho twice,” MJF posted, keeping his remarks brief compared to his extensive jabs at Ospreay and Dragunov.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

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