Brighton & Hove Albion thundered past Crystal Palace with a 5-0 victory at the Amex Stadium, highlighted by Diego Gómez scoring from the halfway line in the seventh minute. The emphatic M23 derby win lifted Fabian Hürzeler’s side up to third place in the Premier League table after seven matches, matching their record margin against their arch-rivals from 1956 in Division Three South.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Brighton Attacking Assets: With 23 goals in seven matches—only surpassed historically by three teams at this stage—Brighton attacking assets like Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas offer elite squad value.

With 23 goals in seven matches—only surpassed historically by three teams at this stage—Brighton attacking assets like Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas offer elite squad value. Palace Defensive Concerns: Conceding the highest number of goals in the Premier League this season makes fading Crystal Palace players or backing opposition attackers a primary market strategy.

A Ten-Minute Storm at the Amex Stadium

The fixture at the Amex Stadium effectively dissolved inside the opening ten minutes, leaving Crystal Palace stunned by a barrage of high-intensity attacks. The visitors conceded three goals within 600 seconds, setting the tone for a completely one-sided M23 derby.

"When I scored I didn't know where to run, I didn't know what to do!" 😄Diego Gómez speaks to Natalie Gedra about his sensational halfway line goal for Brighton against Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/ju7v921luZ — https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/2111855757402534075

The breakthrough arrived in the fourth minute when Pascal Gross delivered a wicked cross from the right flank, forcing Jaydee Canvot to inadvertently plant a header past his own goalkeeper, Walter Benítez. Just three minutes later, Diego Gómez provided a moment of individual brilliance. Capitalizing on a cheap turnover in possession by Adam Wharton, Olivier Boscagli fed Gómez on the halfway line. The midfielder struck the ball from 51 metres, looping it over a stranded Benítez for a goal-of-the-season contender. It marked the furthest-range Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham in November 2017.

Before Palace could recover their bearings, Yasin Ayari added a third in the tenth minute, neatly sweeping home after clever buildup play involving Gómez and Kostoulas. The swift dismantling left Palace manager Pierre Sage’s side trailing by three before the match had barely begun.

Match Metric Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Goals Scored 5 0 League Position (Post-Match) 3rd N/A Goals Conceded (Season Total) N/A Most in Premier League Opening 10-Minute Goals 3 0

Second-Half Cruelty and Defensive Vulnerabilities

Any hopes of a tactical recalibration by Crystal Palace after the interval evaporated rapidly. Just three minutes into the second half, Charalampos Kostoulas punished more fragile defending to make it 4-0. The hosts struck again just three minutes into the second half to make it 4-0, with Charalampos Kostoulas getting the goal his performance deserved.

Photo: ESPN

Substitute Jack Hinshelwood bundled home a close-range finish to seal the 5-0 scoreline, matching Brighton’s record margin against Palace from 1956 in Division Three South.

The defensive frailties exposed by Brighton underlined the lingering challenge of replacing departed center-backs Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix.

Managerial Contrasts: Hürzeler’s Redemption and Sage’s Crisis

The result marks a monumental turnaround for Fabian Hürzeler. Pierre Sage faced intense scrutiny following what he conceded was his worst day as Crystal Palace manager. Admitting responsibility for the dismal start, Sage said: “I prepare the team, I’m responsible. I have a lot of work to do. I have to change this kind of thing. I don’t create the conditions for the players to start well. The first work is on me.”

With Brighton moving up to third place with 23 goals from seven games—earning praise from Opta metrics for their historic scoring pace—the club prepares for a UEFA Conference League fixture against Czech side Jablonec followed by an away trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. Meanwhile, Palace faces an urgent internal review to halt a slide that threatens their top-flight stability.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.