Cindy Crawford and Family Pay Emotional Tribute After Son Presley Dies at 27

A representative told TMZ that The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time, while police officials stated they are investigating his death as a suspected overdose.

What to Know About the Family Tragedy

Presley Gerber died at age 27 on September 20 at a rehab facility in California, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listing the case as pending additional investigation and police officials investigating the death as a suspected overdose.

Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, alongside sister Kaia Gerber, posted emotional public tributes on Instagram on Sunday, praising his kindness and vulnerability.

The Santa Monica Police Department stated there is no indication of foul play.

Public Tributes From Cindy Crawford and Family

Cindy Crawford shared an emotional statement on Instagram on Sunday alongside a black-and-white photograph of her son. The joint statement from Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Kaia Gerber expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

Cindy Crawford photographed by Gilles Bensimon 27 years ago, when little Presley was bornI can’t imagine her pain today, or the ordeal she must have gone through with her child’s strugglesNo mother should ever have to bear this kind of painRIP Presley. Gone far too soon. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/gZ7WmueNq4 — https://x.com/mamboitaliano__/status/2101992902184390856

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” the family wrote in their post. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.”

The tribute concluded with gratitude for supporters and strangers alike: “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.” The family’s statement was signed with love from Mom, Dad, and Kaia, accompanied by an emoji of angel wings.

Kaia Gerber Shares an Emotional Personal Letter

Kaia Gerber posted a separate tribute on her own Instagram page on Sunday, featuring a carousel of images and videos of herself with Presley—including a video of the two siblings as children dancing together and a photo of them standing near the ocean—alongside a four-page letter addressed to her brother typed out on a blue background.

“Prez, I don’t have the words. And maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along,” Kaia wrote. “Words fail, and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. How naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief.”

Photo: BBC

Reflecting on their childhood and her admiration for him, she added that being his sister had always been her favorite thing about herself. “You were my ultimate teacher while you were here, and now I’m left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence,” she shared. She added that she had none of the answers and could not articulate the magnitude of losing her brother, writing: You know how much I loved being your sister. She also recalled being scared of getting her ears pierced, prompting him to go first, but noted that when she held the earring taken from his body, all she could think was that it belonged to him. Supporters and family members offered public condolences in the comments section, where comments were shared. I’ll always remember him with so much love.

Investigation Details and Prior Public Struggles

While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s records list Presley’s official cause of death as pending additional investigation, the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed there is no indication of foul play involved.

Cindy Crawford Honors Son Presley Gerber in Emotional Family Tribute

Presley signed with IMG Models at age 15 and modelled for brands such as Moschino, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, alongside featuring in a Pepsi ad with his mother and making his catwalk debut for Italian label Moschino aged just 16. Kaia Gerber recently opened up about witnessing her brother’s addiction in an interview with Vogue, stating: When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone, while noting that she was very proud of him and his willingness to share his struggles.