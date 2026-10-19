Sofia Loglo Secures Opening Round Victory at ITA Regionals

The Lindenwood Women’s Tennis team concluded their fall campaign at the ITA Regional Championships in Memphis, Tennessee, featuring standout singles and doubles performances from freshman Sofia Loglo and her teammates.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sofia Loglo competed in singles at the ITA Regional Championships heading into the spring season.

Doubles pairings such as Loglo and Paola Garcia demonstrated chemistry during fall play.

Loglo Secures Opening Round Victory in Memphis

Freshman Sofia Loglo kicked off tournament action on Thursday morning by overcoming the University of Memphis player Clemence Thouard over the course of three sets. Loglo bounced back from a 3-6 opening set loss to sweep the next two sets 6-0, 6-2, advancing to the Round of 32 in the singles qualifying draw.

Competing alongside her in the qualifying draw was Megan Caffin, who was defeated in straight sets by Iowa State competitor Valeska San Martin Ramirez with scores of 2-6 and 1-6. In the Round of 32, Loglo met the University of Iowa’s Emerey Gross, dropping the match in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6.

Doubles Resurgence and B Draw Success

Loglo rebounded quickly in doubles play on Thursday afternoon. Teaming up with Paola Garcia, she defeated Arkansas State’s Hanmare McAslin and Helena Bueno 8-6 to advance to the Round of 32.

Other Lions pairs faced tougher tests on opening day. Caffin and Fabiana Labrador, alongside Haylen Hughes and Mathilde Humbert, both fell in the Round of 64 to wrap up Thursday’s action.

On Friday, Fabiana Labrador opened singles play in the main draw but fell to Oklahoma State’s Veronika Kliuch in straight sets, 2-6, 2-6. Meanwhile, Haylen Hughes and Paola Garcia found success in the B draw of singles play, securing victories by scores of 6-3, 7-5, and 6-0, 6-2 respectively.

Hughes added a doubles win later that day in the consolation draw. Partnering with Humbert, she defeated Missouri State’s Martina Medina Hernandez and Andjelija Markovic 8-3. The Lions will return to the court in the spring for their 2027 regular season.