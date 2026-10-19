London Ward 10 Election: Five Candidates Challenge Incumbent Amid Traffic and Infrastructure Concerns

Five candidates are vying to unseat longtime councillor Paul Van Meerbergen in London’s Ward 10 municipal race, where voters head to the polls on Oct. 26. CBC News reported that aging infrastructure, traffic congestion, and public safety dominate the local concerns across the Bostwick, Cranbrook, and Westmount neighbourhoods.

The race puts the spotlight on a familiar incumbent facing a diverse field of challengers. Van Meerbergen has served a total of four non-consecutive terms representing the ward, previously holding office in Ward 7 from 2003 until 2006, and in Ward 10 from 2006 until 2014, before returning in 2018 and winning re-election in 2022.

Traffic Gridlock and the Battle Over Wonderland Road

Transportation and construction bottlenecks remain major friction points for residents in the ward. Wonderland Road, a primary arterial route, cuts straight through the area, leaving commuters dealing with chronic delays alongside ongoing roadwork on Commissioners and Southdale roads.

Van Meerbergen has long advocated for widening Wonderland Road to six lanes. Bostwick (Road) is supposed to start in 2028 to go to four lanes … but Wonderland is stuck in this kind of abyss, he said.

The debate over the roadway dates back years. In 2021, city council voted 9-5 to scrap an environmental assessment for the widening project, reviewing it through a climate change lens after staff advised that expanding capacity would only induce more travel demand. Council later reversed course, directing staff to restart the process and examine six general-purpose lanes alongside a long-term bus rapid transit option.

Van Meerbergen pushed back against alternative transit solutions. There’s an enormous body of thought that thinks Wonderland congestion can be solved by bike lanes and buses. That’s simply not the case, he said. It’s well overdue…It’s a question of the political will to push forward with this.

Challengers Target Infrastructure and Accountability

Four challengers are running to change the direction of Ward 10, bringing different professional backgrounds and local grievances to the campaign trail.

Edwards also called for scrutiny of municipal spending. What I hear a lot of at the doors (is) why don’t we know why this is taking so long? Why is it another half million dollars coming out of taxpayer pockets? I don’t think people should have to fight to find this information, he said, proposing a full audit of city construction contracts and project delays. His campaign operates on a zero-impact model with no donations, signs, or mailers.

Juman Al-Jumaili, who holds a Master of Public Administration with a focus on local governance from Western University and works at the Cross Cultural Learner Centre, pointed to the city’s mounting financial pressures. City staff projected in 2023 that London’s infrastructure gap would reach or surpass $1 billion by 2031.

It’s the reason we’re experiencing the property tax hikes, which is one of the biggest pain points I’ve been hearing about from residents, Al-Jumaili said. She suggested directing new property tax revenues directly toward infrastructure deficits rather than expanding city operations, alongside a more aggressive sale of unused municipal land.

Balancing Regional Growth With Neighbourhood Services

Alex Moore, a small business owner who operates a jiu-jitsu academy and brings extensive logistics experience from the tire industry, emphasized collaboration among municipal leaders. We have to get everybody together on the same page, though…we have to get to the same interests, he said, calling for a line-by-line review of the city budget to find efficiencies and ease the tax burden on residents.

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Moore also brings a personal perspective to the city’s addiction crisis, having lost his 26-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose three years ago. He advocates for maintaining the city’s current homelessness strategy while helping individuals access rehabilitation resources.

Lois Ward, a registered massage therapist and longtime Westmount resident, centered her platform on climate resilience and stormwater management. She highlighted instances where increased residential density outpaced local sewer capacity, pointing to recent townhome developments near Notre Dame Drive and Viscount Road where residents reported flooded streets and sewage odours during heavy rain events.

Investing more in transit would lead to decreased traffic during peak hours, and decreased road maintenance costs as a result, Ward said, arguing that improved transit networks would simultaneously ease traffic congestion and support housing affordability.

Candidate Primary Focus Area Key Proposals Paul Van Meerbergen (Incumbent) Infrastructure & Traffic Widen Wonderland Road to six lanes; prohibit e-scooters on roads; maintain police budget support. Steven Edwards Public Safety & Accountability Audit municipal construction contracts; address anti-social behaviour; zero-impact campaign model. Juman Al-Jumaili Fiscal Policy & Infrastructure Direct property tax revenue to close the infrastructure gap; sell unused city-owned land. Alex Moore Budget Efficiency & Addiction Support Conduct line-by-line budget reviews; broaden commercial tax base; expand addiction recovery support. Lois Ward Climate Resilience & Transit Upgrade aging sewer and stormwater infrastructure; expand neighbourhood public transit routes.

Voters across Ward 10 will decide whether to return the incumbent for another term or hand the seat to a newcomer when polling stations open.