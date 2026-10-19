Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, October 18, for the Freeway Insurance 500, marking the seventh event in the 10-race Chase and the 33rd points-paying race of the 2026 season.

Sunday’s 312-lap, 312-mile contest on the one-mile Arizona oval begins at 3 p.m. ET. USA Network carries the live television broadcast, with pre-race coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the race online can access it via HBO Max, while radio coverage runs on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

Front-Row Battle and Qualifying Shifts

Ryan Blaney leads the field to the green flag after capturing the pole position during Saturday’s qualifying session. The Team Penske driver posted a 26.250-second lap at 137.143 mph, edging teammate Joey Logano by 0.032 seconds. Blaney enters the weekend fifth in the standings, trailing points leader Kyle Larson by 85 points, while Logano sits sixth, 92 points off the pace.

Chase Briscoe starts third on the grid, followed by Denny Hamlin in fourth and Christopher Bell in fifth. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson faces a challenging afternoon after qualifying 22nd due to car balance struggles during Saturday’s runs.

Championship Stakes and Track History

Sunday’s event provides the championship contenders another vital opportunity to accumulate points as the season winds down. Blaney targets a third consecutive victory at the Avondale oval, having previously won the fall race at Phoenix in 2025 alongside a spring victory in 2026.

Ryan Blaney wins at EchoPark Speedway, leading 171 laps, the 2nd most laps led on a drafting track in Cup Series history.Blaney has now won the last six races for Ford in the Cup Series, dating back to Nashville in June 2025. pic.twitter.com/9IA8568i2w — https://x.com/nascarinsights/status/2076544744298008577

Phoenix Raceway operates differently this year, as it no longer hosts the Cup Series championship finale, which moves to Homestead-Miami Speedway later this fall. Support divisions wrapped up their weekend schedules at the facility earlier, with Jesse Love claiming victory in Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Timberland PRO 200 and Kaden Honeycutt winning Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET.