As rolling urban violence continued following nationwide demonstrations on October 17, Paris police reported 108 arrests by Sunday evening as opportunistic groups targeted multiple commercial establishments across the capital, lefigaro.fr reported. Authorities confirmed that at least five stores were looted, while police forces actively searched for rioters in the Châtelet-les-Halles area.

The prefecture of police stated on X that des groupes épars de jeunes délinquants d’opportunité cherchent à piller des commerces. Les forces de l’ordre front preuve d’agilité et interviennent systématiquement pour disperser et interpeller . Among the damaged locations in Paris were a clothing store, a Darty branch in Belleville, and two supermarkets. Dozens of law enforcement officers continued patrolling the Châtelet-les-Halles sector.

Curfew and Clashes in Guadeloupe

Meanwhile, the regional prefect in Guadeloupe instituted a curfew for minors in the municipalities of Pointe-à-Pitre and Les Abymes. The restriction applies to individuals under 18 not accompanied by a parent from 20:00 Sunday to 06:00 Monday. The measure follows urban violence linked to protests against the high cost of living, during which three police officers sustained gunshot wounds. The prefecture detailed that multiple burning barricades were erected overnight, with several businesses vandalized or destroyed.

Monsieur le Président, Je vous ai écouté ce soir. En tant que maire et en tant que citoyen consterné et inquiet des évènements actuels. J’ai entendu vos commentaires, vos souhaits et une volonté louable de rétablir le dialogue. J’aurais préféré, comme des millions de… — https://x.com/EPhilippe_LH/status/2111911528513548735

Political Reactions and Criticism

Following an address by Emmanuel Macron, political figures and union leaders voiced sharp criticism. Édouard Philippe posted on social media that he would have preferred décisions et des initiatives permettant le retour à l’ordre and stated that Notre pays a besoin d’être commandé . CGT general secretary Sophie Binet told AFP that Emmanuel Macron n’a rien compris à ce qui se passe dans le pays and criticized the speech for lacking concrete announcements regarding youth mobilization, the high cost of living, and public services. In Marseille, Benoît Payan stated that rioters remained relatively quiet in his city while criticizing police force shortages during Saturday’s demonstrations.

It remains unclear what additional security measures or concrete initiatives authorities will implement to restore order following the ongoing nationwide unrest and criticisms.