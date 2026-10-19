Vietnam National Assembly Delegate Urges Institutional Reform and Practical Results for 2027 Development Plan

During the second session of the 16th National Assembly on October 18, 2026, delegate La Thanh Tan from the Hai Phong City delegation proposed a structured mechanism to eliminate administrative and legislative hurdles hampering socioeconomic development. The proposal introduces strict accountability metrics, tying every institutional bottleneck to a single responsible agency and a firm deadline.

Operationalizing Accountability in State Governance

The bottom line for executives and policymakers tracking Vietnam’s regulatory landscape centers on three strategic takeaways:

Single-Point Ownership: Every identified institutional bottleneck will map directly to one lead agency, eliminating bureaucratic buck-passing across overlapping jurisdictions.

Every identified institutional bottleneck will map directly to one lead agency, eliminating bureaucratic buck-passing across overlapping jurisdictions. Enforceable Deadlines: Reform progress moves away from abstract policy updates toward time-bound execution, with failure tied to explicit institutional accountability.

Reform progress moves away from abstract policy updates toward time-bound execution, with failure tied to explicit institutional accountability. Data-Driven Metrics: Evaluation shifts from procedural volume to measurable reductions in compliance costs, project approval velocity, and administrative friction.

Streamlining Investment and Regulatory Frameworks

Speaking during Group Discussion 3 on the implementation of the 2026 socioeconomic development plan and the 2027 draft plan, delegate La Thanh Tan reviewed government reporting with a focus on practical execution. While acknowledging shifts toward a development-oriented legislative approach, the discussion emphasized that revised documents alone fail to register as complete reforms if businesses still face prolonged procedures.

The complexity of modern capital deployment often means a single investment project must simultaneously clear planning, land use, construction, environmental impact, and public procurement hurdles. According to the delegate, assigning a task to a local authority without matching powers, personnel, funding, and technological infrastructure renders execution ineffective. The proposed mechanism demands that any regulatory fix address the entire implementation chain down to the end result for citizens and enterprises.

Establishing the Four-Part Compliance Mechanism

To transition from general oversight to targeted structural repair, the proposed framework relies on strict operational parameters. Each bottleneck must be systematically cataloged with a clear definition of the core problem, the affected parties, the root causes, and the specific corrective instruments required. If a barrier stems from statutory language, the law undergoes amendment; if it involves administrative coordination, internal workflows are restructured.

Reform Pillar Traditional Approach Proposed Mechanism Problem Identification General legal document review Regularly updated list of active investment and production barriers Responsibility Shared, cross-departmental oversight Single lead agency with definitive completion deadlines Evaluation Criteria Volume of administrative procedures completed Compliance cost reduction, processing time, and active project continuity

Furthermore, evaluation parameters are slated for a complete overhaul. Rather than measuring success by the sheer volume of administrative documents processed, monitoring bodies will track compliance costs, processing timelines, and whether stalled investment projects proceed smoothly after intervention. This framework links institutional reform directly to the oversight functions of the National Assembly, requiring regular progress reports on resolved bottlenecks and delayed initiatives.

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