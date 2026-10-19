Congo Proposes Visa Exemptions for African Nationals with New ETA System

The Republic of the Congo has advanced legislation to grant visa-free entry to African nationals, though travellers will still be required to complete an electronic travel authorisation process. According to a cabinet communiqué published by the Congolese News Agency, the policy pairs easier access with measures intended to manage migration and prevent cross-border crime, trafficking and migrant smuggling.

From Presidential Pledge to Legislative Framework

The latest development supplies a legislative framework for that pledge. Rather than focusing on the adjacent Democratic Republic of the Congo, the measure targets the Republic of the Congo, which has Brazzaville as its capital. Parliament must still examine and adopt the legislation before the proposed changes become law.

Are visa-free borders coming to #CentralAfrica? #CongoBrazzaville’s cabinet approved a bill removing entry visas for #African nationals by Jan 1, 2027, though an ETA will still be required once parliament passes it.#PulseOfAfrica #POA pic.twitter.com/vl36E9hrEe — https://x.com/poaenglish/status/2111812382586531940

For visitors, this distinction is significant: while dropping the visa requirement eases entry, travellers must still finish an authorisation procedure. On 15 October, the Congolese News Agency released an official cabinet statement specifying that visitors from African nations who no longer need visas must submit an electronic travel authorisation form, known as an ETA.

Digital Infrastructure Under Preparation

According to an October 15 report by the niche travel outlet VisasNews, the website for Congo’s interior ministry features electronic visas and electronic travel authorization among the services currently in development. It also identified a testing platform displaying possible application procedures.

However, the publication cautioned that the platform’s status and detailed conditions still required official confirmation. Those provisional details should not yet be treated as instructions for booking a trip. The ETA’s final price, processing time, validity and any exemptions remain unclear. A confirmed launch date for the digital services is also outstanding.

Regional Context in Central Africa

Plans for a centralized electronic visa platform are being fast-tracked by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to streamline consular tasks and consolidate how applications are handled. On October 14, Digital Economy Minister Augustin Kibassa Maliba held discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner regarding strategies to expedite the rollout of the platform. The project forms part of the government’s 2026–2028 medium-term budget framework.

The planned integrated management platform represents a separate undertaking from simply providing an online visa application form. Instead, the project focuses on organising and centralising the processing of visa applications.

Country Recent Policy Action Key Digital Project Target / Framework Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) Cabinet approved visa exemption for African nationals Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system Pending parliamentary adoption Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa) Ministers met to accelerate consular digitisation Integrated E-Visa Management Platform 2026–2028 Medium-Term Budget Framework

What Remains Unresolved

The central question for African travellers is how much simpler, and cheaper, the eventual process will be. Although the cabinet has greenlit the visa exemption, its ultimate utility depends entirely on the implementation guidelines that emerge next.