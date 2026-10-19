Trump Warns US Might Handle Iran if Israel Changes Leaders

US President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the upcoming general election on October 27, 2026, as reported by Joseilbo.

A Direct Warning on Leadership and Regional Security

In a formal letter published on TruthSocial addressed to the people of Israel, Trump described the incumbent leader as a “great warrior-type prime minister and a great peace partner” in confronting Iran. The American president cautioned that if an alternative leader were to take office in Israel, the United States might be forced to handle regional security matters involving Iran independently—an outcome he explicitly stated he wishes to avoid.

🚨BIG UPDATE:🇺🇸🇮🇱 TRUMP GIVES NETANYAHU “COMPLETE AND TOTAL” ENDORSEMENT AHEAD OF ISRAELI ELECTIONUS President Donald Trump has openly supported the re-election of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump described him as a “strong, brave, and brilliant” leader in the… pic.twitter.com/MAyV0ViBVQ — https://x.com/IsraelMilitaryX/status/2111886101824856496

Trump praised Netanyahu for enduring immense internal and external pressure without breaking. “I watched Bibi go through the hardest times,” Trump wrote, adding that a normal person would have collapsed under such strain. According to reporting from Joseilbo, this marks the first time in the history of US-Israeli relations that a sitting American president has publicly endorsed a candidate in an Israeli general election.

Telephone Interviews and Strategic Alignment

Following the written endorsement, Trump confirmed in a telephone interview with Axios that the decision was intentional and calculated. When questioned about whether he could cooperate with a different Israeli leader, Trump responded succinctly: “It could be, or it might not be. Who would want to take that risk?”

Axios noted that preparations for the endorsement began earlier in the week, following months of underlying tensions between the two leaders regarding the management of the conflicts in Gaza and Iran. Despite those friction points, the latest communication signals a renewed alignment.

Unresolved Strategic Horizons

In his letter, Trump noted that “we will soon finish the mission,” a phrasing interpreted by Axios as an indication that Washington may grant Israel wider latitude to strike Iranian targets following the conclusion of the American midterm elections. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged the endorsement via X, formerly known as Twitter, stating simply that both leaders would finish the job together.