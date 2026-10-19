Today’s Football Fixtures & TV Guide: Monday, October 19, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Coventry City in Monday night’s Premier League Matchweek 7 fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kicking off at 02:00 ICT on Tuesday, October 19, 2026. The match will be broadcast live via Monomax, closing out a slate of global fixtures that features action from La Liga, Serie A, the Turkish Süper Lig, and the Saudi Pro League.

Monday Night Football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The final fixture of Premier League Matchweek 7 pits a well-established European contender against a newly promoted challenger. Thansettakij reports that Tottenham Hotspur enters the contest with a commanding historical advantage, having secured victories in all of their last five head-to-head meetings against Coventry City.

Fixture Competition Time (ICT) Broadcaster Tottenham vs. Coventry City Premier League 02:00 Monomax Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano La Liga 02:00 beIN SPORTS 1 Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas Süper Lig 00:00 beIN SPORTS 2

Global Fixtures Across European and Asian Leagues

Beyond the action in North London, Monday’s football schedule features critical matchups across the continent and the Middle East. In Spain’s La Liga, เคตาเฟ่ meets ราโย บาเยกาโน่ at 02:00 with coverage on beIN Sports 1 (ช่อง 607), a fixture scheduled for the current matchday.

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Over in Italy, Serie A action gets underway earlier in the evening as Monza hosts Cagliari at 23:30 on True Premier Football 3 (ช่อง 603), followed by Parma squaring off against Torino at 01:45 on the same network. TNN Thailand notes that Turkish Süper Lig heavyweights Trabzonspor and Besiktas lock horns at midnight on beIN Sports 2 (ช่อง 608), while Saudi Pro League fixtures feature Al Hilal welcoming Al Hazem at 01:00 on SPOTV, alongside matches such as Al Fayha against Al Ahli at 22:05, Abha against Al Kholood at 22:20, and Al Shabab against Al Faisaly at 01:00.

Multi-Sport Action Dominates the Schedule

The broader sports calendar for Monday extends far beyond association football. TNN Thailand outlines an extensive lineup of international competitions running concurrently. Racket sports enthusiasts can follow the WTA Tour action at the Ningbo Open with first-round coverage starting at 18:30 on True Tennis (ช่อง 670), while the World Snooker Tour gets underway with the Northern Ireland Open across multiple first-round sessions at 16:00, 19:00, and 01:00 on True Sports 3 (ช่อง 668).

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Baseball fans tracking the MLB postseason face an early morning start at 07:00 with the League Championship Series matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays on SPOTV 2 (ช่อง 690). Meanwhile, volleyball fans have access to a full slate from the Dodam V-League (เยียวซุ เอ็นเอช นงฮยับ คัพ), featuring encounters such as OK Savings Bank Okman against Hyundai Capital Skywalkers at 11:00 on True Sports 7 (ช่อง 686) and Volleyball 1, KEPCO Vixtorm against KB Insurance Stars at 13:30, and Korean Air Jumbos against Samsung Bluefangs at 17:00, alongside domestic combat sports coverage from the Ultimate Muay Thai Experience featuring the Pumphanmuang Muay Thai Fight at 18:00 on True Sports 5 (ช่อง 684) and Global Fight by Max Muay Thai at 19:00 on True Ball Thai 5.

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