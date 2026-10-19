Flávio Bolsonaro Car Abandoned Over False Bomb Scare at TV Debate

Flávio Bolsonaro Car Abandoned Over False Bomb Scare at TV Debate

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The Arrival and the Alert

Flávio Bolsonaro’s arrival at the TV Bandeirantes debate on Sunday (18) took an alarming turn when the vehicle carrying the candidate was abandoned in the parking lot following a bomb scare.

The incident occurred in the main lobby parking area of the Band studios in the Morumbi neighborhood of São Paulo. The zone is strictly reserved for official vehicles belonging to the candidates’ security entourages.

Mobilization of the Bomb Squad

The Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) rushed to the scene after being summoned by the Legislative Police, who handle security for Flávio, who is a senator of the Republic. Investigators deployed trained dogs to sweep the vehicle for potential explosives, prompting an immediate security perimeter expansion.

According to Captain Victor Capello Haddad, commander of the São Paulo Bomb Squad and head of the operation, the canine unit flagged a chemical signature during the initial sweep.

“Feita a primeira varredura, os cães passaram e ambos detectaram algum componente químico que os fez sinalizar positivo para um componente químico que pode ser utilizado para a confecção de algum artefato explosivo,” Captain Victor Capello Haddad stated.

Perimeter Expansion and Search

That initial detection forced security forces to lock down the area. Officers widened the security perimeter to protect everyone inside the facility and conducted a painstaking, thorough search of the automobile.

“Por isso que nós tivemos que fazer o devido isolamento para preservar a segurança de todos aqui dentro, inclusive a nossa. A gente aumentou o perímetro e demandou um tempo um pouco maior para que a gente fizesse uma busca mais minuciosa, até ter a notícia de fato de que aquilo são só misturas que volatilizaram e traíram a noção dos cães,” Haddad explained.

Laboratory Analysis and Clearance

Investigation ruled out any explosive device. Officials determined that volatile chemical mixtures had tricked the dogs.

“Um dos componentes pode ser, provavelmente, amônio ou um perclorato, ou algo que indicou para o cão, nesse caso, que poderia ser uma bomba, mas não era. Então, o ambiente está seguro,” Haddad concluded.

Following the clearance of the vehicle and the surrounding grounds, authorities confirmed that the environment had returned to a secure state.

Aftermath and Campaign Continuity

While the bomb squad investigated the vehicle, the political candidate’s itinerary continued under modified arrangements. Flávio Bolsonaro departed the television debate premises in a separate automobile.

São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas accompanied the senator as he left the studio grounds.

More on this story: Flávio Bolsonaro skips Band debate while Lula confirms attendance

More on Flávio Bolsonaro: Flávio Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters in São Paulo Ahead of Brazil Presidential Runoff Against Lula · Flávio Bolsonaro Campaign Paid Cyber Firm Linked to AI Political Manipulation Tool

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Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief Prize-winning journalist with over 20 years of international news experience. Alexandra leads the editorial team, ensuring every story meets the highest standards of accuracy and journalistic integrity.

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