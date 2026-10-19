Obama Condemns DOJ Investigation and Search of Ilhan Omar as Political Intimidation

Obama Condemns Federal Probe and Home Raid Targeting Representative Ilhan Omar

The federal inquiry, which involves a recent search of Omar's Washington, D.C. home, focuses on her 2000 naturalization and her late father's immigration records, as reported by CNN Arabic.

According to reporting from Sky News Arabia, investigators also served a subpoena to Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, and at least one other relative. The inquiry examines whether Omar's late father, Nur Omar Mohammed, provided false information or omitted data on immigration forms before obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Breaking Norms During the Electoral Cycle

Obama criticized the timing and nature of the investigation on social media. He stated that the government is throwing its full weight against an elected official who respects the law simply because she dared to criticize the president. He added that the search aimed to find incriminating evidence—which does not exist—dating back twenty years.

Here is why that matters: the inquiry punches straight through the traditional unwritten guidelines governing federal law enforcement during election cycles. Because this internal guideline carries no statutory weight, prosecutors pursued the search warrant just weeks before the midterm elections.

Key Figure / Entity Stated Position or Action Reported By Barack Obama Condemned the investigation as “terrifying” and politically motivated intimidation. CNN Arabic Ilhan Omar Denied all wrongdoing, called the raid political intimidation, and noted she arrived legally in 2000 after fleeing Somalia in 1995. CNN Arabic / Sky News Arabia Donald Trump Stated he has no personal involvement in the raid, while asserting on Truth Social that Omar committed fraud and “America wants answers.” CNN Arabic / Sky News Arabia JD Vance Stated he had no prior knowledge of the search conducted at Omar’s home. Sky News Arabia

The Legal Framework of the Naturalization Probe

The legal framework surrounding the case hinges on the rules of naturalization. According to Elaph, federal authorities are examining potential immigration fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and identity fraud tied to Omar’s arrival in the United States in 1995 after fleeing the Somali civil war. Federal law permits the denaturalization of citizens if prosecutors prove in court that citizenship was obtained illegally or through the concealment of material facts.

Photo: البيان

Media Coalitions Petition for Court Records

Former immigration officials note that denaturalization investigations paired with residential raids are unusual.

Photo: سكاي نيوز عربية

Omar has maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings. In a public statement posted to social media, she vowed that she will not allow herself to be silenced.