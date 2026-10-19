José Mourinho Dismisses Arda Güler Elbow Controversy After Real Madrid’s Win Over Sevilla

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho dismissed concerns regarding an alleged first-half elbow incident involving midfielder Arda Güler during his side’s 4-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla on October 18, 2026, stating he had not seen any television or tactical camera images of the clash.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Arda Güler’s Disciplinary Status: With no VAR intervention or retrospective card issued from the match, Güler avoids any immediate suspension risk heading into the upcoming El Clásico fixture against Barcelona.

With no VAR intervention or retrospective card issued from the match, Güler avoids any immediate suspension risk heading into the upcoming El Clásico fixture against Barcelona. Real Madrid Squad Rotation: Güler’s deployment in central midfield alongside Endrick signals a tactical shift by Mourinho, offering high upside for managers tracking midfield creative volume.

Güler’s deployment in central midfield alongside Endrick signals a tactical shift by Mourinho, offering high upside for managers tracking midfield creative volume. Sevilla’s Offensive Volatility: Despite the lopsided 4-1 scoreline, Sevilla’s tactical setup under Luis García Plaza created structural gaps that continue to impact defensive clean-sheet projections for fantasy managers.

The Controversy and the Missing Angles at the Bernabéu

The fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu turned contentious in the 25th minute when Sevilla’s Gerard ‘Peque’ Fernandez was struck in an off-the-ball collision with Güler while the match remained deadlocked at 0-0. Referee Busquets Ferrer allowed play to continue, and VAR officials ultimately chose not to recommend an on-field review. According to reports from Goal.com, the video assistant referee spent nearly three minutes checking the incident, but technology failed to produce a camera angle clear enough to verify contact or force.

Arda Güler & José Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/xH1Kdpqygn https://t.co/JKgxsC36pd — https://x.com/FFTVofficial/status/2085760556800131257

Sevilla manager Luis García Plaza expressed immediate fury after the final whistle. He argued that his team was denied a legitimate opportunity to compete against 10 men for more than an hour of regulation time. The specialized refereeing analysis platform Archivo VAR reviewed the match and handed Busquets Ferrer a 6 out of 10 rating, noting that while the on-field official struggled with several straightforward decisions, the handling of the major VAR checks remained acceptable given the limitations of the available broadcast feeds.

Mourinho’s Defense and the Post-Match Fallout

In his post-match press conference, Mourinho pushed back hard against the persistent questioning. He suggested that his counterpart’s complaints served primarily to deflect attention from the 4-1 scoreline, which featured goals from Güler, Kylian Mbappé, and Yan Diomande. Nobody has been able to show me what they say happened, Mourinho stated, adding that neither television broadcasts nor his own tactical coaching staff could locate clear footage of the disputed elbow.

Photo: beIN SPORTS

The win lifted Los Blancos to within six points of league leaders Barcelona ahead of a crucial stretch featuring a UEFA Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig and the subsequent Clásico at Camp Nou. Meanwhile, BeIN Sports noted that García Plaza expanded his complaints beyond a single match, criticizing the broader officiating landscape and arguing that elite clubs frequently face less scrutiny.

Comparative Match Metrics

Metric Real Madrid Sevilla Final Score 4 1 Referee Rating (Archivo VAR) 6 / 10 (Busquets Ferrer) League Position Impact 6 points behind leaders Contesting mid-table

As preparations turn toward European competition and domestic supremacy, the debate over technological limitations in high-stakes officiating remains central. Whether the upcoming fixtures bring clearer angles or renewed controversy, the pressure on the Spanish league’s officiating infrastructure shows no sign of abating.

Photo: Goal.com

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