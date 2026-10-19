Misamis Occidental Economy Grows 3.8 Percent in 2025 Despite Sector Contractions

Misamis Occidental’s economy grew by 3.8% in 2025, reaching ₱142.07 billion, slowing down from a 7.6% growth rate in 2024, Mindanao Gold Star Daily reported. While the province maintained positive momentum, contractions in both the industry and agriculture sectors raised questions about how broadly these economic gains are reaching local households and communities.

Services and Wholesale Trade Propel the Provincial Output

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) indicate that the gross domestic product, measured at constant 2018 prices, grew from ₱136.83 billion in 2024 to ₱142.07 billion in 2025. Julieta M. Nacario, chief statistical specialist of PSA Misamis Occidental, presented these figures during the Provincial Product Accounts Data Dissemination Forum in Ozamiz City on Oct. 13, held in observance of the 37th National Statistics Month.

“While the 2025 expansion marks a moderation from the robust 7.6% growth rate registered in 2024, the province maintained solid momentum, buoyed primarily by a dominant services sector and strong performance in trade,” Nacario said.

The services sector remained the primary engine of the provincial economy, expanding to ₱110.32 billion in 2025 from ₱104.22 billion in 2024, contributing 4.5 percentage points to overall growth. Wholesale and retail trade, alongside the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, accounted for 55% of the province’s GDP and added 3.2 percentage points to the expansion.

Other subsectors also posted notable gains. Human health and social work activities grew by 13.8%, education increased by 8.4%, professional and business services rose by 8.2%, and financial and insurance activities contributed 0.3 percentage points to the overall growth.

Contractions in Industry and Agriculture Point to Sectoral Strain

Despite the strong performance in services, key foundational sectors contracted during the same period. The industry sector shrank by 2.8%, bringing its total value down to ₱19.86 billion and reducing overall GDP growth by 0.4 percentage points due to declines in construction, mining, and quarrying.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing similarly contracted by 2.5%, falling to ₱11.89 billion and dragging down overall economic growth by 0.2 percentage points. These declines highlight areas requiring closer examination by local officials and development planners to assess the impact on workers, farmers, and small businesses.

The provincial accounts do not specify the exact causes of these contractions or measure their direct effects on employment and household income. Further data from relevant provincial offices will be necessary to clarify which specific industries and communities bore the brunt of the downturn.

Per Capita Rankings and Unanswered Economic Questions

In a regional comparison across Northern Mindanao’s seven local economies, Misamis Occidental ranked fifth in GDP growth for 2025. However, its per capita GDP ranked third and remained above the regional average, according to the PSA.

Per capita figures measure economic output relative to population rather than actual individual income or wealth distribution. For residents, the central question remains whether provincial growth translates into secure jobs, stable livelihoods, and reliable access to essential services.

While the PSA data establish the baseline of the province’s economic performance, additional information on employment rates, farm income, business activity, and poverty incidence will determine whether the current expansion is delivering widespread benefits across all communities.