China Q3 GDP grows 4.5% as AI boom boosts exports

China’s gross domestic product expanded by 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, accelerating from 4.3% in the previous period as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom helped boost exports, according to official figures.

The Bottom Line

Analysts have pointed out that third-quarter GDP growth reaching the lower boundary of Beijing’s 4.5%-5% annual target provides authorities with sufficient flexibility to tackle domestic economic hurdles.

By absorbing the effects of weak domestic spending and lifting pressure off Beijing, worldwide needs for processors and other artificial intelligence data center hardware keep the nation’s trade surplus on course to surpass last year’s milestone of $1.2tn (£900bn).

Domestically, property investment fell by more than 20% in the first nine months from the same period last year, official data showed.

Export Momentum Outpaces Domestic Slump

The world’s second largest economy managed a rebound from a three-year low, though the expansion remained below the 5% growth recorded from January to March. According to Nikkei Asia, export growth reached 36% year-on-year in September. China’s National Bureau of Statistics stated that the economy “sustained steady development against pressure” and exhibited “momentum with new growth drivers and improving structure.”

China releases Q3 GDP tonight. In nominal terms, AI is a big part of China’s export boom. Chips and computers account for more than 40% of the recent export increase. But on a net basis, AI trade is weighing on China’s trade surplus. The surplus growth comes from vehicles and… pic.twitter.com/UgoU2PBUMC — https://x.com/gdp1985/status/2111867851397034181

High-frequency data released by the State Information Center further illuminated the shift toward advanced manufacturing. Capital investment in frontier sectors, including artificial intelligence and humanoid robots, surged 184.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, Xinhua reported. Cargo ships departing from major Chinese ports rose 43.1% year on year in the third quarter.

Economic Indicator Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 GDP Growth (YoY) 5.0% 4.3% 4.5% Manufacturing PMI — — 50.1 (Sep)

Consumer Weakness and Trade Friction

Despite the manufacturing expansion, domestic consumption remained subdued. Offline consumption payments rose 2.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, showing a recovery accelerating by 0.7 percentage points from the second quarter. Meanwhile, the property sector continued to contract sharply following years of overbuilding and excessive borrowing by private developers, with real estate investment dropping more than 20% over the first nine months.

Photo: Central Oregon Daily

The reliance on foreign markets is drawing increased scrutiny from Western trade partners. Manufacturers in the United States and the European Union have raised concerns over competing with low-cost Chinese goods, while policymakers also question the long-term profitability of heavy capital allocations into AI infrastructure. According to a Reuters poll, analysts project full-year GDP growth to cool to 4.5% for 2026 as a whole, down from 5.0% last year.

Policy Outlook and Future Growth Targets

To support economic stability, Beijing introduced a series of support measures in September, featuring lowered interest rates for some businesses and subsidies for property buyers. Economists note that while monetary easing remains constrained, fiscal tools are likely to remain the primary mechanism for maintaining growth.

Photo: Nikkei Asia

Market participants are now looking ahead to key political gatherings, including an expected Politburo meeting and the annual Central Economic Work Conference in December, which are anticipated to provide clearer signals regarding fiscal priorities for the coming year. Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale, noted that while achieving the 2026 growth target appears manageable, the greater challenge will confront policymakers in 2027 as growth rates ease further.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.