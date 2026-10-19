Dodgers Rumors: Teoscar Hernández Trade Options and Offseason Turn

Teoscar Hernández stands at the center of offseason trade evaluations for the Los Angeles Dodgers following the elimination in the National League Championship Series, with four Major League Baseball clubs emerging as potential destinations.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Lineup Reconfiguration: Moving Hernández clears the path for prospect Josue De Paula to enter the Dodgers’ outfield mix ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Moving Hernández clears the path for prospect Josue De Paula to enter the Dodgers’ outfield mix ahead of the 2027 campaign. Trade Targets: Potential return packages focus heavily on bullpen depth and controlled arms, including options like Carlos Vargas and Richard Shugart.

Potential return packages focus heavily on bullpen depth and controlled arms, including options like Carlos Vargas and Richard Shugart. Payroll Flexibility: Shedding the remainder of Hernández’s contract provides immediate salary relief for Los Angeles’ luxury tax calculations.

Contract Realities and Roster Flexibility

Hernández, 34, has a single year remaining on his three-year, $66 million contract, which includes options for 2028 and 2029. Front-office evaluations point to indicators of declining performance, particularly during postseason play, as a driving factor behind exploring a trade. The primary objective centers on clearing space in the outfield for 2027 to accommodate prospect Josue De Paula. Trading the outfielder creates immediate room on the roster and generates necessary payroll flexibility, with Los Angeles targeting salary relief, a depth arm, or a low-leverage bullpen piece in return.

In case you missed it: Teoscar Hernandez is the most obvious trade candidate on this Dodgers roster. Who else could be on the move? — https://x.com/DodgersNation/status/2111690572314632366

Four Potential Landing Spots in Trade Scenarios

Four MLB organizations have surfaced as logical trade partners for Hernández. The Philadelphia Phillies represent an option to balance a left-handed heavy lineup with power, with 29-year-old pitcher Richard Shugart—who debuted in 2024 and posted a 3.77 ERA—floated as a potential return piece for the Dodgers.

A return to the Seattle Mariners remains possible. Hernández spent the 2023 season in Seattle, hitting 26 home runs. The Mariners finished twenty-eighth in runs scored and missed the postseason, creating a demand for offensive firepower. Carlos Vargas, a 2025 rookie who recorded a 3.97 ERA across 16 appearances before missing time with a right lat strain, is noted as a prospective counter-part.

The Kansas City Royals finished at the bottom of the American League Central and seek to supplement a core featuring Bobby Witt Jr., Carter Jensen, and Jac Caglianone with experience and strength. Connor Seabold, who rebuilt his stock in the KBO before returning to MLB with a 4.98 ERA, is mentioned in connection to that scenario. Finally, the Boston Red Sox showed offensive deficiencies after ranking twenty-third in points and twenty-eighth in home runs, leaving room for a power hitter like Hernández.

Potential Partner Team Need Proposed Return Piece Philadelphia Phillies Lineup Balance Richard Shugart (29, RHP, 3.77 ERA) Seattle Mariners Offensive Power Carlos Vargas (Rookie, 3.97 ERA) Kansas City Royals Veteran Depth Connor Seabold (RHP, 4.98 ERA) Boston Red Sox Run Production Not Specified

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