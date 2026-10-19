One-Year Anniversary of Wilder Raid Highlights Lasting Trauma for Families

One year after a massive multi-agency law enforcement operation upended a Canyon County racetrack, advocates, public figures, and community members gathered in Idaho to mark the anniversary of the event. The October 2025 enforcement action at La Catedral Arena—a horse track popular with the local Latino community—involved ten federal, state, and local agencies swooping in during the final horse race of the season.

The operation, which federal authorities described as targeting illegal parimutuel gambling, resulted in the detention of hundreds of people. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more than 100 immigrants that day, while federal agents arrested four people initially, including property owner Ivan Tellez, and a fifth person the following day. Those individuals face a scheduled trial in March 2027.

The fallout extended far beyond the initial arrests. In February, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit alleging that officers hurled racial epithets, acted violently, and largely withheld access to restrooms, food, water, and medical treatment. Organizers and speakers at the anniversary events emphasized the enduring personal and psychological toll on families and children.

Mental Health Toll and Lasting Community Trauma

At a press conference, Rosseli Guerrero of the ACLU of Idaho shared an account from a raid-related mental health event held weeks after the incident. Guerrero described how several children, anxious because they could not see their parents in an adjacent room, were walked past a doorway three times by a therapist so they could catch brief glimpses of their family members and calm their nerves.

Other mental health professionals and community leaders detailed similar ongoing trauma. Lucía Venegas, a Nampa-based licensed professional clinical counselor, stated that parents reported their children experiencing severe sleep disruptions and recurrent night terrors. Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho, criticized the operation’s execution, declaring that children and immigrants deserve better.

During the original operation, state Rep. Soñia Galaviz attempted to assist attendees by passing along residency paperwork and connecting individuals with immigration attorneys. Galaviz previously recounted meeting an older teenager who called out across a field to his father as federal agents loaded the man into a van with his hands zip-tied.

Anniversary Marches and Petitions Directed at State Leadership

Dozens of demonstrators marched under the autumn canopy of Ann Morrison Park on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, carrying banners declaring that immigrants make Idaho great while moving down Capitol Boulevard. Participants massed on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse, chanting in Spanish for Gov. Brad Little to listen.

Dozens of people marched from Ann Morrison Park down Capitol Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, in Boise, Idaho, for an event commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Wilder Raid.

Crowds urged citizens to sign a petition directed at Gov. Little, scheduled for delivery on Oct. 19, demanding accountability from the governor regarding immigration enforcement practices across the state. Critics pointed to recent moves by the administration, including the Idaho State Police entering into a 287(g) enforcement agreement and a new cooperation pact between the Idaho Department of Correction and ICE.

Oyamel Folkloric Dancers perform on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Wilder Raid.

Estefanía Mondragón, executive director of PODER of Idaho, told the assembled crowd that lawmakers had attempted to advance multiple immigration restriction measures during the 2026 legislative session, warning attendees to anticipate at least a dozen similar bills in the upcoming session.

Parallel Political Mobilization and Ballot Initiative Debates

The weekend’s demonstrations also encompassed broader electoral mobilization efforts. Hundreds of individuals turned out Saturday for a No Kings protest in Boise, part of a nationwide series of 3,000 events designed to encourage early voter turnout.

Attendees heard remarks from Terri Pickens, the Democratic candidate for Idaho governor, alongside Melanie Folwell, executive director of the organization behind Proposition 1. Both speakers stressed the importance of ballot box participation, particularly as the Idaho Republican Party has publicly called on the Legislature to repeal Prop 1 if voters approve the measure to expand abortion access.

Protesters displayed homemade placards criticizing the corruption and incompetence of President Donald Trump’s administration, reflecting overlapping voter anxieties regarding housing affordability, administration policies, and civil rights.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings and Court Battles

The federal lawsuit stemming from the Wilder Raid remains active and unresolved. Defense attorneys have formally requested that Judge Amanda Brailsford dismiss the lawsuit. Emily Croston, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Idaho, noted that the timeline for a judicial ruling on the dismissal request remains uncertain.

Rally highlights the Wilder raid on the Latino community nearly one year ago