Cormier School Students Begin October Library Routines

Students at Cormier School are diving back into library routines this October 2026, balancing the excitement of checking out new titles with strict new guidelines on book preservation. School officials are urging families to reinforce daily handling rules to keep the library collection intact.

The updated handling guidelines emphasize keeping volumes clean and safe from everyday hazards. Students are instructed to transport their books inside a designated Bee Bag nestled securely within their backpacks, shielding them from potential lunchbox leaks or rough transit.

Classroom Expectations and Daily Preservation Rules

Additional classroom expectations prohibit eating or drinking near the reading material, require clean hands for page-turning, and mandate storing texts away from younger siblings and household pets. To prevent lost items, families are advised to note library days on a household calendar and tuck books safely away when reading sessions conclude.

Summer Fundraising Success and Book Fair Momentum

This organizational push follows the success of the Cormier School Book Fair held on August 26 during the “Meet Your Teacher” event. That late-summer fundraiser allowed students to secure new reads, supplied classrooms with donated volumes, and generated funds for upcoming literary celebrations.

Upcoming October Distribution With Reading is Fundamental

Those proceeds directly fuel the upcoming October milestone. On October 23, 2026, the library will host its first distribution event through Reading is Fundamental, the nation’s largest children’s literacy nonprofit.

The ‘Clifford Loves to Read’ Theme and School Spirit

Every enrolled student will select and keep a brand-new book during the distribution. To mark the occasion, students and staff will wear red and black in honor of the event’s “Clifford Loves to Read” theme.

Current District Contacts and Administrative Updates

Families with questions regarding library schedules or ongoing programs can reach out to Ashwaubenon School District contacts. Communications are currently coordinated through Kaylee Farley at [email protected], while Erin Sawaski remains on maternity leave through mid-October.