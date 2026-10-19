Hurricane Trudy Weakened to Category 1 After Dumping Rain on Mexico

Hurricane Trudy weakened into a Category 1 storm as it tracked toward Mexico, dumping heavy rain along Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system peaked as a powerful Category 3 hurricane late last week before losing steam as it tracked toward western and southwestern states that were already targeted by Hurricane Simon last week.

Clearing Coastal Warnings as Trudy Shifts Course

By Sunday night, all hurricane watches and warnings for Mexico’s coast had expired. National Hurricane Center forecasters tracked the storm approximately 130 miles west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, maintaining maximum sustained winds of 80 mph while moving northwest at 7 mph.

Say hello to Trudy The new tropical storm will become a Category 4 south of Mexico in next 3-4 days.Yet another powerful storm from the El Niño adjacent Eastern Pacific Hurricane Factory. — https://x.com/RyanWeather/status/2110139892558950785

Forecasters anticipate that the system will execute a turn toward the west-northwest, carrying its core away from the mainland and south of the Baja California Peninsula through Monday and Tuesday. Rapid weakening remains in the forecast, with the possibility of the storm being downgraded to a post-tropical depression by Tuesday night.

Navigating Saturated Soils and High Waters

High waves, heavy precipitation, and potential threats from rising rivers, inundation, and mudslides in susceptible zones prompted the Mexican Navy to advise people living near the coast and boaters to maintain maximum vigilance.

Photo: aol.com

Colima officials noted that danger levels stayed low, though they cautioned that torrential downpours could still inflict destruction since prior Pacific coast storms had already left the earth completely soaked. Through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center predicted precipitation amounts spanning 4 to 8 inches, accompanied by localized accumulations reaching roughly 12 inches along and adjacent to the coastlines of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Areas with steep terrain were particularly vulnerable to serious flooding and mudslides.

Concurrent Pacific Systems Strain Disaster Response

While Mexican authorities monitor the tail end of Trudy, emergency management agencies are balancing parallel disasters across the Pacific basin. Packing 140 mph sustained winds, Typhoon Champi advanced into the Philippine Sea following a path near the southern tip of Guam.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Champi was forecast to weaken before potentially strengthening into a Category 5 typhoon by Monday evening. President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Guam, authorizing FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts as local airports, harbors, and health facilities were closed. Federal estimates indicate that relief supplies were unlikely to reach the islands for three to five days. Having hit in April and July respectively, super typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi left the territories with damage they are still working to overcome.