Ohio Republicans react to Trump remarks on Jon Husted

President Donald Trump’s recent physical appraisal of Ohio Sen. Jon Husted turned into a running joke among Republicans gathered in rural western Ohio, just a day after the remarks were delivered at a rally in northern Kentucky. The lighthearted deflection of the president’s unusual commentary unfolded against the backdrop of one of the country’s most competitive political races.

During a rally in northern Kentucky, Trump offered a breakdown of Husted’s physical appearance, saying, “I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders.” I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline,” Trump said. “I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I’m still recovering.”

The Hog Roast Reactions in Darke County

By Sunday, the comments had become a focal point of conversation at the Darke County GOP hog roast in Greenville, Ohio. Roughly 300 attendees dined on barbecued cuts of pig while local politicians addressed the room. Husted, a former college football player who played for the University of Dayton when the team won the Division III national title in 1989, addressed the crowd with a knowing nod to the headlines.

📢 PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLIES FOR JON HUSTED 📢https://t.co/r45u5vWYcb pic.twitter.com/Xpi0gbqj6i — https://x.com/ohiogop/status/2106384431468421628

“I know the president’s been talking about me as a football player and a few other things these days,” Husted said to knowing laughs. Husted used his athletic background to energize Republicans for the “fourth quarter” of the election against Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Photo: yahoo.com

Other prominent Ohio Republicans took the microphone to weigh in on the president’s remarks. Ohio’s other GOP senator, Bernie Moreno, made the most direct reference to the commentary while speaking to the crowd on Sunday. “Unlike the president of the United States, I will not comment on his anatomy, but I will tell you that he’s a really, really good senator,” Moreno told attendees, “and I need him there as my partner to make sure that we finish the job that all of you wanted.”

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber, who is running for attorney general, also referenced Trump’s assessment. “You heard the president talk about his football prowess,” Faber said, recalling their shared time in the Ohio Legislature. “Yeah, he was a darn good athlete, but he was an even better legislator.”

Broader Commentary on Political Appearances

Trump’s evaluation of Husted follows a pattern of the president publicly remarking on the physical appearances of politicians, a habit where he often labels individuals who impress him as “central casting.” During an earlier rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump noted that he recently learned of Husted’s football history and looked him “up and down,” observing his “ass” and hands.

This style of commentary has extended beyond the Ohio Senate race. At a rally in Georgia, Trump compared the appearances of Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican challenger Mike Collins. “Somebody said, ‘[Ossoff]’s a good-looking man.’ I don’t think he’s a good-looking man,” Trump stated. “I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man, and he’s all man.”

Trump has also directed remarks toward the physical presentations and style choices of candidates within his own party. Addressing GOP voters regarding Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, Trump urged supporters to overlook minor reservations. “The fact is, some may not like the way he dresses. I don’t,” Trump remarked at the party’s midterm convention in Dallas, adding that Paxton “looked very spiffy in his blue suit.”