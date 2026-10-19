Lisette Reymer replaces Ryan Bridge on Newstalk ZB Early Edition

Ryan Bridge is leaving Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition to concentrate entirely on his morning multi-platform programme, with Lisette Reymer stepping in to host the radio show, the NZ Herald reported earlier this week.

The Shift in Breakfast Broadcasting

Bridge stated that he has appreciated his time on ZB and will miss the Early Edition audience, but described his move as a chance to dedicate his full attention to Ryan Bridge TODAY. The programme launched in late May last year under the name Herald NOW before rebranding to Ryan Bridge TODAY in early 2026. The show expanded its reach through a partnership with Sky, launching on ThreeNow in January and on the free-to-air channel Three in August.

NZME multimedia content managing editor Sarah Bristow noted that Bridge’s show has maintained a loyal and growing audience across all platforms since its inception. Newstalk ZB head of talk Will Maisey acknowledged the significant commitment Bridge made while balancing both Early Edition and his morning television responsibilities.

Lisette Reymer Takes Over Early Edition

Lisette Reymer joins Newstalk ZB to take over the Early Edition radio slot. Will Maisey described securing Reymer as host as a real coup for the network, calling her one of the country’s most accomplished journalists.

In 2021, Reymer was appointed Newshub’s Europe correspondent based in London. During her three years in that role, she reported from Ukraine, covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation of King Charles III, the Israel-Gaza conflict, and earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. She returned to New Zealand in 2024 and most recently worked as a senior correspondent and weekend news presenter for ThreeNews.

What Listeners Can Expect Next

Maisey emphasized that Reymer’s extensive international reporting experience equips her well for the early morning format, which aims to provide listeners with essential updates from home and abroad before their day begins. Bridge expressed strong support for his former colleague, calling her a terrific journalist and a great friend who will leave Early Edition listeners in capable hands as he pivots exclusively to his morning obligations.

Broadcaster New Role Previous Role Ryan Bridge Host, Ryan Bridge TODAY Host, Newstalk ZB Early Edition & Ryan Bridge TODAY Lisette Reymer Host, Newstalk ZB Early Edition Senior Correspondent & Weekend News Presenter, ThreeNews

Bridge said he is immensely proud of what has been built with his morning show and looks forward to driving its ongoing momentum. Meanwhile, Reymer prepares to step behind the Newstalk ZB microphone to greet early risers with the latest domestic and international developments.