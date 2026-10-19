Inside Paul Mackenzie’s Shakahola Forest Cult and Rescue Operation

In March 2023, local herders in the Shakahola forest uncovered the first human remains of followers who had gathered under the leadership of Paul Mackenzie, marking the beginning of an investigation into hundreds of deaths within the remote community.

Inside the Main Church Routine

Before relocating his followers deep into the forest, Mackenzie operated a main church where services followed a strict routine. Dan Paul Mackenzie, who worked as a cameraperson in the church, described the layout and structure of the weekly gatherings, noting that children sat at the back while adults occupied the middle seats to sing worship songs throughout the morning. The pastor would start his fiery sermons at noon, occasionally involving rituals aimed at casting out demons.

The Exodus to Shakahola Forest

The main church shut down in 2019, prompting Paul Mackenzie to move to the Shakahola forest and urge his devotees to follow him. Peter Shukrani, who began attending Mackenzie’s church at the age of eight, relocated to the forest alongside his mother in 2019. Shukrani described him as his spiritual father, stating that he would never say a bad word about him despite subsequent events.

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Strict Doctrine and Isolation

Life inside the forest consisted of mud houses scattered across the vast forest. Shukrani recounted living a quiet normal life that involved fasting for a few days followed by a small meal. However, health conditions within the isolated community deteriorated severely due to strict rules enforced by church doctrine.

The Ban on Modern Medicine

While living in the forest, Shukrani fell ill and remained bed-ridden for weeks. Because the community banned medication, his condition worsened as his mother discarded the medication he needed to recover. According to Shukrani, his mother believed Pastor Mackenzie’s doctrine that medicine was evil and that only God could heal him.

Gravediggers and the March 2023 Discovery

By March 2023, when local herders discovered the first remains, hundreds of people had died. Salim Karisa, one of the gravediggers, described the weakened state of the victims, noting that individuals carried out of the forest were often so frail that they died in rescuers’ arms.

Survival and Rescue Operations

Shukrani was among the individuals rescued from the Shakahola forest in March 2023 while bed-ridden and seriously ill. Reflecting on his removal from the isolated settlement, he stated that he would have died if he wasn’t rescued from Shakahola forest.