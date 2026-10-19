Léa Seydoux Receives Middleburg Achievement in Acting Award

Léa Seydoux arrived at the Middleburg Film Festival to receive the Achievement in Acting Award and present her Cannes breakout drama Gentle Monster, directed by Marie Kreutzer, while reflecting on a career transformed by early industry trials and the aftermath of Blue Is the Warmest Color.

The Middleburg Honor and Marie Kreutzer’s Project

Seydoux accepted the Middleburg Film Festival Achievement in Acting Award, reflecting on her childhood trip to a Middleburg summer camp at age eight.

She stars in Gentle Monster alongside Laurence Rupp as Lucy Weiss, a French pop singer living in Austria whose husband is accused of child abuse.

The film was directed by Marie Kreutzer, who developed the script after reading a 2020 newspaper article about perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

Unpacking the Complexity of Gentle Monster

Kreutzer’s script centers on Lucy Weiss, navigating a state of escalating shock as accusations against her husband mount. Seydoux initially felt hesitant about the project due to the sensitive subject matter and her role as a mother of two children. She ultimately signed on after reading the screenplay, drawn to its intelligent perspective and the emotional challenge of playing a character who reacts silently.

Léa Seydoux will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Acting Award for her performance in ‘GENTLE MONSTER’ at the 14th Middleburg Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/BcIH0wrav1 — https://x.com/badpostseydoux/status/2101047344238043391

“I used my facial expressions,” Seydoux told the Middleburg audience. “I try to express internalized emotions with my body and my face. That was extremely interesting for me as an actor.”

Kreutzer designed the narrative to dismantle audience stereotypes about offenders by portraying a seemingly normal husband and community member. The film explores how difficult it is for a spouse to accept betrayal from someone trusted. Seydoux noted that monstrous individuals often possess likable sides, making discovery even harder to process.

Language Barriers and Musical Preparation

For the role, Seydoux performed across three languages: English, French, and German. Mastering German pronunciation presented a major hurdle while attempting to convey heavy emotion. She recalled breaking down in tears during production because the language barrier heightened Lucy’s isolation.

The film also cast Catherine Deneuve, who plays Lucy’s mother. To prepare for her performance as a pop singer, Seydoux spent time in Vienna training with a piano teacher to ensure realistic fingering. She provided her own vocals for the musical sequences in the film.

Element Detail Director Marie Kreutzer Cast Léa Seydoux, Laurence Rupp, Catherine Deneuve Languages Spoken in Film English, French, German Platform Netflix

Reflections on Blue Is the Warmest Color and Industry Fallout

Looking back at her career, Seydoux discussed the 2013 Palme d’Or winner Blue Is the Warmest Color, directed by Abdellatif Kechiche. She noted that the grueling six-month shoot took place before the #MeToo movement reshaped industry standards, leaving her and co-star Adele Excharpoulos with no approval over graphic scenes until they premiered at Cannes.

After the film won the Palme d’Or, Seydoux spoke publicly about the difficult working conditions. She stated that producers warned her to stay silent if she wanted award season support, and subsequently fired her from promotional duties when she refused. She described being challenged by members of the HFPA at a Golden Globes Q&A regarding her family background, an experience she found deeply humiliating.

In the years following Blue Is the Warmest Color, Seydoux has maintained a steady international career working with filmmakers such as Wes Anderson, Woody Allen, and Mia Hansen-Løve. Reflecting on those past controversies, she now demands final approval over any scenes involving her naked body when collaborating with directors.

Traveling Through Cultures and Facing Future Roles

During her acceptance speech in Virginia, Seydoux connected her early solo journey to the United States at age eight with her nomadic career as an international actress. That initial culture shock laid the groundwork for a life spent exploring human nature across diverse projects.

“I didn’t know then that I would become an actress, and that this would be my life: traveling, discovering new cultures, and exploring human nature,” Seydoux said.

As Gentle Monster continues its festival run under Netflix, Seydoux positions herself among the contenders for the Best Actress Oscar race, carrying forward the resilience forged over two decades in international cinema.