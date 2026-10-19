UMBY Lecturer Trains Unimal Faculty on Scopus Publishing

Dr. Martaria Rizky Rinaldi, a lecturer at Universitas Mercu Buana Yogyakarta, led an online training session on October 16, 2026, to help nearly 20 psychology and nursing lecturers from Universitas Malikussaleh in Aceh prepare manuscripts for Scopus-indexed journals and execute systematic literature reviews.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Systematic Rigor: A systematic literature review (SLR) requires a transparent, reproducible protocol rather than a casual collection of summaries.

A systematic literature review (SLR) requires a transparent, reproducible protocol rather than a casual collection of summaries. Research Logic: Successful publication depends on understanding underlying argument structures and explicit research contributions over stylistic complexity.

Successful publication depends on understanding underlying argument structures and explicit research contributions over stylistic complexity. Methodological Transparency: Clear inclusion criteria, reproducible search parameters, and structured synthesis define high-impact academic output.

Training Psychology and Nursing Lecturers at Universitas Malikussaleh

The four-hour virtual session, hosted via Zoom by the Psychology Department at Universitas Malikussaleh (Unimal) in Aceh, targeted faculty members seeking to elevate their research output. Dr. Martaria Rizky Rinaldi, M.Psi., Psikolog., served as the primary resource person for the event, addressing approximately 20 lecturers specializing in psychology and nursing.

Participants engaged directly with the mechanics of academic publishing. Discussions centered on navigating the initial phases of manuscript generation, identifying verifiable research gaps, and selecting appropriate international journals tailored to specific thematic scopes. Rinaldi emphasized that international visibility hinges on structural coherence.

“Publikasi Scopus tidak harus dimulai dari sesuatu yang rumit. Yang paling penting adalah memahami logika artikel ilmiah, mengetahui kontribusi yang ingin ditawarkan, dan menyusun setiap bagiannya secara terarah,” stated Dr. Martaria Rizky Rinaldi, M.Psi., Psikolog.

Methodological Frameworks for Systematic Literature Reviews

Beyond empirical research strategies, the training dedicated significant focus to systematic literature review methodologies. Rinaldi detailed the sequential phases required for rigorous evidence synthesis, starting from formulating focused review questions to establishing strict inclusion and exclusion criteria.

The curriculum stressed that qualitative and quantitative syntheses demand procedural accountability. Reviewers must implement systematic search strategies capable of external replication, followed by transparent article selection protocols and rigorous data extraction.