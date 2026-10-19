UMBY Lecturer Trains Unimal Faculty on Scopus Publishing

Dr. Martaria Rizky Rinaldi, a lecturer at Universitas Mercu Buana Yogyakarta, led an online training session on October 16, 2026, to help nearly 20 psychology and nursing lecturers from Universitas Malikussaleh in Aceh prepare manuscripts for Scopus-indexed journals and execute systematic literature reviews.
In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway
- Systematic Rigor: A systematic literature review (SLR) requires a transparent, reproducible protocol rather than a casual collection of summaries.
- Research Logic: Successful publication depends on understanding underlying argument structures and explicit research contributions over stylistic complexity.
- Methodological Transparency: Clear inclusion criteria, reproducible search parameters, and structured synthesis define high-impact academic output.
Training Psychology and Nursing Lecturers at Universitas Malikussaleh
The four-hour virtual session, hosted via Zoom by the Psychology Department at Universitas Malikussaleh (Unimal) in Aceh, targeted faculty members seeking to elevate their research output. Dr. Martaria Rizky Rinaldi, M.Psi., Psikolog., served as the primary resource person for the event, addressing approximately 20 lecturers specializing in psychology and nursing.
Participants engaged directly with the mechanics of academic publishing. Discussions centered on navigating the initial phases of manuscript generation, identifying verifiable research gaps, and selecting appropriate international journals tailored to specific thematic scopes. Rinaldi emphasized that international visibility hinges on structural coherence.
“Publikasi Scopus tidak harus dimulai dari sesuatu yang rumit. Yang paling penting adalah memahami logika artikel ilmiah, mengetahui kontribusi yang ingin ditawarkan, dan menyusun setiap bagiannya secara terarah,” stated Dr. Martaria Rizky Rinaldi, M.Psi., Psikolog.
Methodological Frameworks for Systematic Literature Reviews
Beyond empirical research strategies, the training dedicated significant focus to systematic literature review methodologies. Rinaldi detailed the sequential phases required for rigorous evidence synthesis, starting from formulating focused review questions to establishing strict inclusion and exclusion criteria.
The curriculum stressed that qualitative and quantitative syntheses demand procedural accountability. Reviewers must implement systematic search strategies capable of external replication, followed by transparent article selection protocols and rigorous data extraction.
“SLR bukan hanya membaca banyak artikel lalu membuat rangkuman. Kita perlu memiliki pertanyaan yang jelas, strategi pencarian yang dapat direplikasi, proses seleksi yang transparan, dan sintesis yang mampu menghasilkan pemahaman baru terhadap suatu bidang,” explained Rinaldi.
Review Stage Core Operational Requirement Formulation Establish clear, answerable research questions. Discovery Design reproducible literature search strategies. Filtering Apply transparent inclusion and exclusion criteria. Synthesis Extract and synthesize findings to generate novel insights.
Institutional Reception and Research Productivity Goals
The interactive workshop drew active engagement from attendees. Faculty members raised targeted questions regarding manuscript initiation, the delineation of research novelty, and the translation of synthesized findings into publishable journal articles.
Leadership within the Unimal Psychology Department welcomed the structured pedagogical approach. Riza Musni, S.Kp., M.Kes., Head of the Psychology Department at Unimal, noted that mastering these publication frameworks is vital for long-term faculty research productivity.
Dwi Iramadhani, M.Psi., Psikolog, Secretary of the Psychology Department at Unimal, highlighted the practical utility of the delivered curriculum. “Saya sangat senang mengikuti kegiatan ini karena materinya disampaikan dengan jelas dan praktis. Peserta lain juga banyak yang menyampaikan bahwa pendekatan seperti ini memang yang dibutuhkan, karena langkah-langkahnya lebih mudah dipahami dan dapat langsung dicoba,” remarked Dwi.
The collaborative academic engagement underlines ongoing efforts by Universitas Mercu Buana Yogyakarta faculty members to bolster research capacity and cross-institutional academic publishing standards across Indonesian universities.