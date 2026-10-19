Dnipro: Russian Guided Aerial Bombs Hit Private Homes

Russian military forces launched guided aerial bombs at residential areas in Dnipro early Monday, destroying private homes and leaving residents potentially trapped beneath rubble. According to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, it is currently being clarified whether there are blocked residents inside the destroyed houses and what the exact number of victims is.

The October 19, 2026, strike injured an 84-year-old woman who was transported to a hospital by emergency medical crews, 24 Канал reported. Emergency responders and representatives of all specialized services deployed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the damage to civilian infrastructure.

Escalating Strikes and Infrastructure Impacts Across Dnipropetrovsk

The strike in Dnipro follows other assaults across the broader region. On Sunday, October 18, a Russian jet-powered kamikaze drone struck a critical infrastructure facility in the city, Дзеркало тижня noted, citing information provided by Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, who added that information about the scale of destruction and potential injuries was being specified following that attack, while late in the evening prior Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the regional center. A few days prior, “Banderol” type rocket-drones hit a Nova Poshta logistics company terminal in the Dniprovskyi district, though staff and visitors avoided injury.

Photo: NV

Additional strikes targeted the Synelnykove district, where three individuals—two women aged 75 and 90 alongside a 44-year-old man—sustained injuries and were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity. Those earlier bombardments also damaged private residential houses and a freight vehicle.

Coordinated Air Defense Response and Combined National Assaults

Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, confirmed that the destruction in Dnipro stemmed from guided aerial bombs. Lukashuk added that regional air defense units destroyed 21 Russian UAVs overhead during the overnight hours, NV reported, with the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reporting the movement of guided aerial bombs toward Dnipro around 05:10.

Photo: 24 Канал

The assault against Dnipro formed part of a combined national attack involving ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. Simultaneous strikes occurred in Kyiv, damaging a medical institution, high-rise buildings, and metro infrastructure, while energy objects in Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Ternopil regions were attacked, leaving a part of the settlements without light. Additionally, explosions occurred overnight in Rivne, where several civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and two women were injured.