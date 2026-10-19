Beni Brak Mayor Car Broken Into and Tablet Stolen

Beni Brak police arrested a 25-year-old local resident on suspicion of breaking into the personal vehicle of the city’s mayor and stealing a tablet device from inside the cabin, according to reports by Israel Hayom.

The Arrest and Investigation Timeline

Investigators from the Beni Brak-Ramat Gan police station launched an immediate inquiry on Monday after receiving an official complaint regarding the vehicle break-in. Working swiftly through the gathered leads, detectives tracked down the 25-year-old suspect and placed him under arrest for questioning.

Authorities have not yet released detailed disclosures regarding how the suspect gained entry to the vehicle or the current whereabouts of the stolen digital hardware. The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds.

Internal Sectarian Tensions and Alleged Motives

Beyond the straightforward property crime, law enforcement officials and observers evaluate the incident as a potential flashpoint connected to an escalating power struggle and succession battle within the Gur Hasidic dynasty, as detailed by Israel Hayom.

Photo: israelhayom.co.il

Just one day prior to the reported car break-in, Beni Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert filed a formal complaint at the rabbinical court of Rabbi Silman. The complaint targeted Israel Dranger, a senior Gur Hasidic official who served as the mayor’s assistant until recently.

According to Zeibert’s legal filing at the rabbinical court, Dranger allegedly recorded the mayor secretly inside his official municipal office. This friction sits within a much broader schism involving sons of the Gur Rebbe, stemming from a historic split within the community led years ago by Rabbi Shaul Alter, cousin to the current rebbe, Rabbi Yaakov Alter. While investigators treat the tablet theft as a distinct criminal matter, local analysts note the timing coincides directly with high-stakes political maneuvering inside the municipal leadership and the broader religious faction.