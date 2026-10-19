Chad Ryland Kicks Six Field Goals as Cardinals Defeat Rams

Cardinals Stun Rams With Walk-Off Field Goal

The Arizona Cardinals found an unlikely sanctuary on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, grinding out an 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to secure their second win of the season.

Defense and Special Teams Carry Arizona

Arizona entered the contest ranked No. 26 in yards allowed and No. 32 in points allowed, yet completely smothered the Los Angeles offense early. The Rams mustered barely 100 yards of total offense by halftime with three three-and-outs. Compounding matters for Los Angeles, Blake Grupe suffered a knee injury early in the game while making a tackle on a kickoff.

The Cardinals capitalized by leaning heavily on ball-control offense. Arizona dominated the time of possession 34:52 to 25:08. While the visiting side failed to punch the ball into the end zone all afternoon, Chad Ryland proved flawless inside Rams territory. Ryland converted all six of his field goal attempts, culminating in a 43-yard walk-off winner as time expired.

Late Scoring Flurry Sets Up Dramatic Finish

Los Angeles eventually found the end zone twice. Blake Corum caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Matthew Stafford later connected with Colby Parkinson for a 6-yard touchdown with just 47 seconds remaining on the clock. With Grupe sidelined, Ethan Evans stepped in to convert the extra point, briefly pushing the Rams ahead 16-15.

Chad Ryland 34 FG for Cardinals. Rams 3, Cardinals 3 — https://x.com/LATimesklein/status/2111916386205503912

That momentum vanished instantly on the ensuing possession. Jacoby Brissett opened the drive by launching a 21-yard completion to Jalen Brooks. An additional 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against the Rams pushed Arizona comfortably into field goal range, setting up Ryland’s game-winning kick moments later.

Statistical Leaders and Key Injuries

Brissett finished the afternoon completing 24 of 35 passes for 218 yards and an interception, with Trey McBride leading the receiving corps with seven catches for 53 yards. For the Rams, Stafford went 25-of-33 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Puka Nacua hauled in six receptions for 80 yards, while Davante Adams exited late in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury after recording three catches for 39 yards.

Stadium Dominance and Week 7 Outlook

The outcome leaves the Cardinals with two wins at SoFi Stadium this season—surpassing the combined total of the venue’s permanent tenants, the Rams and Chargers, who have managed just one win there combined.

Now sitting at a 2-4 record, Arizona returns home to host the Broncos in Week 7. Meanwhile, the reeling 2-4 Rams travel to Las Vegas next weekend to face the Raiders.