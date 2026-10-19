Why Amylin Is Emerging as the Next Big Target in Weight Loss Drugs

Amylin analogues are emerging as the next major target in obesity therapeutics. BioSpace reported that as Novo Nordisk’s amylin and GLP-1 combination drug CagriSema nears a potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval decision this quarter, developers are positioning amylin receptor activation to match the efficacy of existing incretin therapies while improving gastrointestinal tolerability.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What amylin does: Amylin is a natural pancreatic hormone that works alongside insulin to signal fullness to the brain and slow down how fast food leaves the stomach.

Amylin is a natural pancreatic hormone that works alongside insulin to signal fullness to the brain and slow down how fast food leaves the stomach. Why researchers want it now: Combining amylin analogues with GLP-1 receptor agonists—drugs that stimulate insulin secretion and suppress glucagon release—aims to help patients break through weight loss plateaus without forcing them to endure severe nausea.

Combining amylin analogues with GLP-1 receptor agonists—drugs that stimulate insulin secretion and suppress glucagon release—aims to help patients break through weight loss plateaus without forcing them to endure severe nausea. The current hurdle: Recent mid-stage clinical trials show that while these combination therapies generate significant weight reduction, they also carry distinct adverse event rates and discontinuation challenges that drugmakers must manage.

The Shift From Serendipity to Targeted Amylin Design

The weight-loss benefits of GLP-1 receptor agonists were a serendipitous discovery stemming from type 2 diabetes research. Speaking during a BioSpace webinar, BMO Capital Markets Head of Healthcare Research Evan Seigerman noted that key opinion leaders have suggested if the biopharma industry had specifically targeted obesity a decade ago, amylin would have been the mechanism of choice.

Unlike standard monotherapies such as Eli Lilly’s Zepbound or Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, amylin-targeting molecules offer an alternative route for patients who fail to respond adequately to GLP-1 drugs. Hyung Heon Kim, president and CEO of MetaVia, called amylin a vital mechanism during the September webinar. Industry demand is reflected in high-stakes corporate transactions, including Pfizer’s acquisition of fledgling obesity biotech Metsera for nearly $10 billion to secure its amylin assets.

Clinical Trial Data and Tolerability Trade-Offs

Recent late-stage data releases illustrate both the promise and the complexity of combining amylin analogues with established incretins. Eli Lilly unveiled Phase 2b trial results at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting for EloraTZP, which pairs its amylin agonist eloralintide with the dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist Zepbound. Adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes taking the combination lost an average of 23.3% of their body weight at 48 weeks, compared to 14.8% for Zepbound alone and 3% for the placebo group.

However, the trial recorded muddled safety data. Adverse event-tied discontinuations across the EloraTZP dosing groups ranged from 10.8% to 27%. BNP Paribas noted in an Oct. 5 market update that the results met with a mixed reaction due to this tolerability trade-off. Despite these dropouts, the data package was robust enough for Eli Lilly to advance EloraTZP into Phase 3 trials before the end of the year.

Therapy Candidate Drug Class / Mechanism Mean Weight Loss Trial Phase & Timeline CagriSema Amylin analog (cagrilintide) + GLP-1 (semaglutide) 22.7% at 68 weeks (REDEFINE-1) Phase 3 (FDA decision expected Q4 2026) EloraTZP Amylin agonist (eloralintide) + GIP/GLP-1 (Zepbound) 23.3% at 48 weeks Phase 3 initiation (Late 2026) Petrelintide Long-acting human amylin analog (Roche/Zealand) 9.2% at 28 weeks; >10% at 42 weeks Phase 2 data reported September 2026

Regulatory Milestones and Pipeline Competition

Novo Nordisk filed for FDA approval of CagriSema last December, setting up a potential regulatory decision this quarter. If cleared, it will become the first amylin-based drug authorized for weight management. This regulatory push follows a mixed developmental path that included missing initial internal projections in the Phase 3 REDEFINE-1 trial and trailing Zepbound in the REDEFINE-4 head-to-head study, though it subsequently outperformed Lilly’s incretin in the REIMAGINE-5 trial.

Meanwhile, Roche and partner Zealand Pharma reported Phase 2 data for their investigational long-acting human amylin analog, petrelintide. While William Blair analysts described the mean weight loss of up to 9.2% at week 28 as comparable to existing options, they noted that the drug fell short of expectations regarding blood sugar reduction. Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker emphasized petrelintide’s tolerability profile during an April earnings call, positioning it as a gentler option for patients wishing to avoid the gastrointestinal side effects common to high-dose GLP-1 therapies.

Future Trajectory in Obesity Care

As pharmaceutical companies navigate the balance between metabolic efficacy and gastrointestinal tolerability, the clinical validation of amylin combinations will determine the next wave of obesity therapeutics. Eli Lilly is preparing a Phase 3 monotherapy study for eloralintide slated for 2028, while analysts project blockbuster status for amylin-spurred regimens designed to rescue patients who plateau on standalone incretin therapies.

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