Gus Ormo Found Dead in Florida Pool as Homicide Inquiry Opens

Venezuelan singer and composer Gus Ormo was found dead face down in the backyard swimming pool of his home in Weston, near Fort Lauderdale, on Friday morning. Investigators launched a homicide inquiry after initial 911 dispatch records indicated the musician had been tied up with a cord.

What We Know About the Weston Investigation

Deputies rushed to a property on Quail Roost Drive shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday following an emergency call reporting a possible drowning.

Emergency crews located an adult male submerged in the pool and pronounced him deceased at the scene, according to a BSO spokesperson who spoke with the Miami New Times.

Homicide and crime scene units were subsequently assigned to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Sheriff’s Office Examines Physical Evidence at the Scene

Authorities have not yet publicly established whether a piece of blue cord seen strewn across the patio and extending into the water was physically attached to Ormo or directly caused his death. Aerial footage obtained by WPLG10 showed the length of cord near the edge of the pool as emergency responders secured the perimeter in the gated Weston neighborhood. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis confirmed that detectives are examining all physical evidence from the property.

Ormo’s body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. A definitive cause of death has not yet been released by medical examiners.

Detail Reported Information Location Private residence on Quail Roost Drive, Weston, Florida Discovery Time Friday morning, shortly after a 9 a.m. emergency call Responding Agency Broward Sheriff’s Office (Homicide and Crime Scene Units) Initial 911 Record Individual in the water reported as “tied up”

Musical Legacy and Recent Projects

Ormo was a gifted pianist and composer celebrated for romantic melodies and expressive instrumental arrangements dedicated to love, human connection, and his Venezuelan heritage. His death follows the recent release of his latest instrumental piano album, AGAPE, which was promoted as a milestone in his career.

Photo: newsbreak.com

Representatives for the musician released a statement following the news, noting that Ormo had always possessed a sensitivity to music from childhood. “Gus Ormo has always been a sensitive person. He recalls how, as a child, he would listen to records and feel music stirring his deepest emotions,” the press release stated.

Unanswered Questions Facing Investigators

Neighbors in the quiet Weston community expressed shock at the incident, describing Ormo as a private individual who rarely attracted attention. Investigators continue to piece together the timeline leading up to Friday morning’s discovery.

Key details remain unconfirmed by authorities. It remains unclear who placed the initial emergency call, how long Ormo had been submerged in the water, or whether any other individuals were present at the property when deputies arrived.