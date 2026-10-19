Jeffrey George Ewert attending McGill law classes causes concern

“The matter is being carefully reviewed by the appropriate authorities at the university,” McGill University provost Angela Campbell wrote in a message sent to students on Friday, after it was revealed that Jeffrey George Ewert, a convicted murderer, has been attending law classes and faculty events on campus.

Parole Extensions Despite Multiple Violations

The Parole Board of Canada knew Ewert planned to attend university and decided this past spring to continue his day parole, despite multiple breaches of his release conditions regarding his contacts with women. Ewert, now in his mid-60s, began day parole last year. Caseworkers noted he quickly showed difficulty understanding legal obligations.

#REPORT: Jeffrey George Ewert, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman and attempting to murder a 15-year-old girl in 1984, was granted parole last year despite being a "moderate risk" to reoffend and is now attending classes at McGill University. pic.twitter.com/joyUr5fEhe — https://x.com/WeAreCanProud/status/2111179118155120813

In May 2025, his day parole was suspended after he breached special conditions by collecting phone numbers of multiple women and exhibiting a poor attitude toward his clinical counselor. The board cancelled the suspension in August 2025, imposing additional restrictions before he breached conditions again in October 2025 by texting a young woman three times without notifying his case management team. Ewert registered on a dating website earlier this year, initially claiming his bank card was hacked before admitting he exchanged messages out of boredom. Despite a professional assessment rating him as a “moderate to high” risk of violent sexual recidivism in a supervised context, the board continued his day parole on June 1.

Student Reactions and Safety Concerns on Campus

Ewert has been attending classes in McGill’s Faculty of Law since August, though he has not been seen on campus since Oct. 6, according to CBC News. Unnamed students expressed frustration to CBC News regarding the lack of transparency, arguing that the university had a moral obligation to disclose their peer’s violent criminal history. One student noted that the faculty consists largely of young women, placing them in a vulnerable position.

Photo: CTV News

Conversely, other students reported positive interactions with Ewert, admiring his efforts to pursue education and improve his life. Petra Demnati, president of the Canadian Prison Law Association, expressed disappointment that Ewert was not given an opportunity to address students directly. “This is the choice we have made as a society, to believe in rehabilitation,” Demnati said, adding that people should find reassurance that he has changed.

University Review and Institutional Protocol

In her memo to students, Campbell acknowledged the public safety concerns while affirming the institution’s stance on rehabilitation. “At the same time, McGill is committed to dignity and to second chances,” Campbell wrote, as reported by CTV News. “Our University believes in rehabilitation and in the power of education to transform lives. A past conviction does not on its own bar anyone from studying here. That commitment must always be balanced against our duty of care to the whole community.”

McGill officials are investigating the situation and have contacted Correctional Service Canada for more information while reviewing systemic protocols for responding to such cases. The McGill University Law Students’ Association declined to comment on the matter.