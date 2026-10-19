Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Sends 2-Word Post Ahead of Season Opener

Andrew Wiggins enters the 2026-27 NBA season with the Miami Heat following a two-word social media post, “Pre-Season ✅,” that drew over 20,000 likes on Instagram as the team prepares to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Wiggins enters the opening week following a 2025-26 campaign where he averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest across 68 games.

His efficiency remained a notable asset last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Fantasy managers will monitor his early usage rates as he settles into the primary rotation for Miami’s season opener at Kaseya Center.

Preseason Closeout and Opening Night Matchup

The Miami Heat wrapped up their exhibition slate on Friday with a 136-115 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Florida for the contest. For Wiggins, the matchup pits him against one of his former franchises as the Heat begin their 2026-27 campaign.

Social Media Reaction and Fan Expectations

Wiggins published his short update on Instagram ahead of the team’s media availability and final preparations. The post quickly accumulated more than 20,000 likes and drew widespread attention from supporters in the comments section.

User @brizzyb316 predicted a breakout year, while @sneakyauph pointed to his history as the top pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

Statistic / Metric 2025-26 Season Average Points Per Game 15.4 Rebounds Per Game 4.8 Assists Per Game 2.7 Steals Per Game 1.1 Field Goal Percentage 47.5% Three-Point Percentage 41.4% Games Played 68

Career Context and Veteran Stature

Selected first overall in 2014 following one season at Kansas, Wiggins has logged 12 seasons at the NBA level. His career includes stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors, where he earned an All-Star nod and an NBA title in 2022.

Commenter @vincent_belair referenced that championship pedigree on the Instagram post, urging Wiggins to bring his Golden State experience to the current Miami roster. As the Heat embark on the new season, the veteran forward looks to build on last year’s shooting percentages and establish consistency within Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.