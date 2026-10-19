Bitcoin climbs on China GDP data and global gains

Bitcoin climbed 0.86% over a 24-hour window to trade at $81,953.21, alongside broad gains in global equities. According to data tracked by Prachachat Business, the move higher was bolstered by stronger-than-expected Chinese gross domestic product data that triggered renewed buying interest across risk assets.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin Valuation: The leading digital asset settled at $81,953.21, reflecting a 1.98% expansion over a seven-day period.

The leading digital asset settled at $81,953.21, reflecting a 1.98% expansion over a seven-day period. Broader Crypto Movement: Alternative tokens recorded fractional gains, with Ethereum (ETH) up 0.40% and Solana (SOL) advancing 0.86%.

Alternative tokens recorded fractional gains, with up 0.40% and advancing 0.86%. Macro Catalyst: Stronger macroeconomic indicators out of China injected fresh liquidity and risk appetite back into global markets.

Global Crypto Markets Respond to Macroeconomic Data

Digital asset markets found upward momentum as macroeconomic reports out of Asia pointed to resilient economic output. According to data reported by Prachachat Business, Bitcoin (BTC) registered a 0.86% increase within a single day, lifting its price to $81,953.21 (approximately 2,740,508.32 Thai Baht) as of early morning trading hours on October 19, 2026. This upward trajectory extended a 1.98% gain observed over the preceding seven days.

The rebound in digital assets mirrored sentiment across global equity markets, which reacted favorably to incoming economic metrics.

Performance Metrics Across Major Digital Assets

The wider cryptocurrency ecosystem participated in the session’s gains, though price action remained measured rather than explosive. Alternative tokens tracked by market monitors showed steady, positive adjustments over the 24-hour observation window.

Digital Asset Ticker Price (USD) 24-Hour Change Bitcoin BTC $81,953.21 +0.86% Ethereum ETH $2,405.19 +0.40% Binance Coin BNB $722.23 +0.86% Ripple XRP $1.30 +1.01% Tether USDT $0.9988 +0.01% USD Coin USDC $0.9999 N/A

As detailed in the market figures compiled by Prachachat Business, Ethereum (ETH) moved up 0.40% to reach $2,405.19. Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB) climbed 0.86% to $722.23, and Ripple (XRP) outperformed peers slightly with a 1.01% gain, settling at $1.30. Stablecoins including Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) maintained their respective dollar pegs with minimal variance.

Liquidity Flows and Regional Market Drivers

The catalyst for the synchronized uptick across crypto and equity instruments stemmed from macroeconomic data releases pointing to solid growth in China.

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