The Simpsons Casts Sunil Malhotra as Apu’s New Voice After Nearly a Decade

Sunil Malhotra is stepping in as the new voice of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on Fox’s “The Simpsons,” with the character speaking for the first time in nearly a decade during the episode “The Revengening,” as reported by Variety.

The Bottom Line

Sunil Malhotra takes over the role of Apu from Hank Azaria, who stepped down in 2020 following cultural criticisms highlighted by the 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu.”

Janina Gavankar makes her debut in the same episode as Apu’s wife, Manjula, taking over the role from past voice actors.

Executive producer Matt Selman confirmed that the show looks forward to seeing more of Apu in the future.

The Return of Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart Owner

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon finally spoke on Sunday night’s episode of “The Simpsons,” marking the character’s first spoken dialogue since the October 2017 episode “The Serfsons,” Variety reported. Actor and voice-over veteran Sunil Malhotra has assumed the role, joining the cast as Springfield’s resident convenience store clerk. Malhotra’s hiring and the return of Apu was a closely guarded secret inside “The Simpsons” universe.

Abu is back thank you simpsons — https://x.com/ryanfromwakeman/status/2111975960153088357

Alongside Malhotra’s debut as Apu, the episode introduced Janina Gavankar as Apu’s wife, Manjula, a character previously voiced by Jan Hooks and Tress MacNeille, according to TVLine. Executive producer Matt Selman stated, “We love this character, and wanted to bring him back in a smart, ‘Simpsons’-y way that allowed him to evolve. We’re excited by what Sunil has already brought to the role, and look forward to seeing more of Apu in the future.”

The Evolution Behind the Recasting

Hank Azaria originally voiced Apu from the animated series’ premiere through 2020. Azaria announced his departure from the role amid mounting industry and public criticism regarding the use of a white actor to voice a South Asian character, a debate catalyzed by comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu.” In 2021, Azaria expressed regret on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” stating that he felt a need to apologize for his participation in creating the stereotype.

Photo: TVLine

Following Azaria’s exit, producers restricted Apu to background appearances without dialogue while deciding how to manage the character.

Character Previous Voice Actor Current Voice Actor Apu Nahasapeemapetilon Hank Azaria Sunil Malhotra Manjula Nahasapeemapetilon Jan Hooks / Tress MacNeille Janina Gavankar

Production Details of “The Revengening”

In Sunday’s episode, a man in a Daft Punk-inspired Halloween costume is accidentally killed over and over again by residents of Springfield. A year later, the man is still alive and taking his revenge on his would-be killers. Eventually the costumed killer is unmasked and revealed to be Apu.

The Simpsons reveals the new voice for Apu.Representation for Indian Americans. Well played Matt Groening and Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith.Thank you come again.#TreehouseofTerror #TheSimpsons — https://x.com/WisdomFromBri/status/2111975601414217768

Malhotra recounted his initial hesitation when approached for the audition, noting that he engaged directly with showrunner Matt Selman. Malhotra told IGN that after some back and forth with the show’s producers, he was eventually convinced that the return of Apu was being handled in the best possible way.