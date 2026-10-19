Ant Strachan praises Beauden Barrett and All Blacks

Following a decisive 43-21 victory over the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday, the All Blacks closed out the Bledisloe Cup series 2-0, building on a 50-19 opening win in Auckland. The dominant back-to-back performances allowed head coach Dave Rennie’s squad to successfully pivot away from their earlier 3-1 series loss to the Springboks, injecting fresh momentum into their campaign ahead of November’s conclusion to the Nations Championship.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Beauden Barrett: His successful positional shift to No.15 yields elite defensive work-rate and try-scoring upside, making him a high-priority asset for upcoming fixtures.

Peter Lakai (Loose Forward Rotation): Cementing his status as New Zealand’s most consistent loose forward, Lakai’s high tackle accuracy and post-contact metres offer immense value.

All Blacks Futures Market: Back-to-back dominant Bledisloe performances improve New Zealand’s standing following impressive victories over the Wallabies.

Beauden Barrett’s Resurgence at Full-Back

Concerns had previously mounted over whether the 30-something playmaker’s Test career had reached its twilight. After losing Richie Mo’unga to injury following the Baltimore loss against South Africa, Rennie shifted Damian McKenzie from full-back to out-half and recalled Beauden Barrett to the No.15 jersey.

The Rise and Fall Of Beauden Barrett. I wanted to write this piece today, in honor, recognition and out of pure respect for one of New Zealand's greatest All Blacks.I have always been a fan of Beaudy. Crikey, our family home in New Zealand was just a few miles from the… pic.twitter.com/4EO8HV2ULX — https://x.com/insiderugbymark/status/2086112797717348496

According to planetrugby.com, retired All Black Ant Strachan praised the tactical adjustment on DSPN Rugby, noting that Barrett absorbed his past setbacks and rebuilt his approach. “He was kicked in the guts and we were all talking about the game’s gone past him, me included,” Strachan stated.

Barrett minimized errors across the two Bledisloe Tests while operating as an effective last line of defence in the backfield. His attacking reads continue to exploit defensive shoulders, proving integral to the high-tempo fluidity that Rennie and assistant Mike Blair are implementing.

Loose Forward Combinations After Ardie Savea’s Injury

The back-row selection faces an eventual puzzle when Ardie Savea returns from injury. Following Savea’s absence after the Soweto Test, Rennie deployed a loose forward trio featuring Tupou Vai’i at blindside flanker, Peter Lakai at openside, and Wallace Sititi at No.8.

Strachan highlighted Lakai as the most consistent loose forward in the pack. Meanwhile, Wallace Sititi has rebounded from an earlier concussion sustained in Super Rugby to elevate his game to a new level, providing explosive momentum that puts opposing defences under constant stress.

Set-Piece Adjustments and Defensive Metres

While the scrum dominated the final two Tests against the Wallabies, the All Blacks’ lineout remains an area requiring refinement. Rennie’s side utilizes various formations—including four-man, five-man, and six-plus-one variations—requiring synchronization from their jumping options.

Defensively, the team demonstrated tighter connection during the opposition’s attacking surges in Sydney. By lowering penalty counts through cleaner double-shoulder tackle technique, the All Blacks have established the physical foundation necessary to contend in upcoming global fixtures.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.