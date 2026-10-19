California orders cease-and-desist over robot match

Holding unsanctioned combat sports events involving humans and remote-controlled humanoid machines can draw legal penalties. On September 23, the California State Athletic Commission issued a cease-and-desist order to Robot Entertainment Kombat and its CEO over an unregulated September 18 cage match in San Francisco featuring a human influencer and three heavy-duty robots.

The San Francisco Octagon Clash

The event, billed as the “first human vs. robot fight in history” by organizing company Robot Entertainment Kombat (REK), took place on September 18 in San Francisco. It placed influencer Frankie LaPenna inside an octagon to face three humanoid robots controlled remotely by a human operator in separate MMA-style fights. Wearing a helmet, spiked gloves, and protective padding, the 5-foot-6, 205-pound LaPenna went up against three distinct mechanical opponents. He dominated his first opponent, referred to at the event as “the child robot.”

Next came an imposing 6-foot, 200-pound “Terminator”-inspired humanoid listed with a kick force of 850 pounds. The machine landed several heavy kicks, including an impact that knocked LaPenna across the mat and another that brought the humanoid down and caused its head to detach. LaPenna faced a final “Predator”-like robot before calling for the match to end due to fatigue. Videos of the bouts generated more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Regulatory Crackdown and Legal Standing

Not everyone viewed the spectacle as harmless entertainment. Ken Goldberg, a professor who oversees the automation lab at the University of California, Berkeley, noted the appeal of watching a human challenge heavy motorized systems, but warned that putting a human in the ring with steel-bodied humanoids weighing several hundred pounds carries risks.

On September 23, the California State Athletic Commission stepped in, sending a cease-and-desist letter to REK, CEO Cix Liv, and all persons holding, promoting, advertising or sponsoring unsanctioned human versus humanoid robot cage fight. The letter stated that any boxing or mixed martial arts match involving a human in California requires prior commission approval, and holding such an event without a license constitutes a misdemeanor. A spokesperson for the California Department of Consumer Affairs emphasized that the commission is committed to protecting public safety and the integrity of combat sports, declaring that unsanctioned activity puts physical and financial well-being at risk.

Company Response and Upcoming Robot-Only Bouts

REK leadership showed little initial concern over the regulatory action. On September 30, CEO Cix Liv posted an image of the letter on X with the caption, “We made it boys.” Liv explained in an email that REK did not seek prior approval because the law states it is not a real boxing match if it doesn’t include “two persons,” arguing that remote actuators controlled by human operators do not legally qualify as persons. LaPenna also lightened the mood online, posting on X that he fought a robot and within 12 days the state of California passed a new law saying no more robot vs. human fights.

Photo: yahoo.com

Despite the state’s intervention halting human participation against machines, REK scheduled a subsequent event in San Francisco featuring robot-versus-robot combat with no human fighters involved.